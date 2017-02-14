Submit Post Advertise

    The Nigerian Prisons Service (NPS) said it has obtained waiver from the Federal Government to employ 6,545 staff members in different cadre of the service.

    Comptroller General (CG), NPS, Mr Jaffaru Ahmed made the disclosure on Monday in Abuja during the 2017 budget defence in the House of Representatives.

    Ahmed explained that the service had inadequate personnel, which prompted the waiver for employment, saying that N6 billion has been earmarked for it.

    On the 2017 budget the CG said that N72.3 billion was proposed out of which N37.5 was earmarked for personnel with N19 billion for overhead and N16 billion for feeding of inmates and dogs.
     
