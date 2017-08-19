The home-based Super Eagles have qualified for the 2018 Championship for African Nations after defeating Republic of Benin in Kano 2-1 on aggregate. Nigeria scored two goals in the game after having previously lost 0-1 in the first leg last week in Cotonou. Rabiu Ali opened the scoring in the 21st minute and Kingley Eduwo doubled the lead in the 47th. The CHAN 2018 competition will take place in Kenya. Super Eagles Head Coach, Gernot Rohr, said after the match that dedication, good team spirit and mental strength were responsible for the team’s victory.