Nigeria has dropped two places on the 2019 corruption perception index published by Transparency International.
According to the report which was released on Thursday, Nigeria is now ranked 146 out of the 180 countries considered.
The country scored 26 out of 100 points, a drop from the 27 points that it has maintained since 2017.
In the 2018 index, Nigeria rose by four places on the index from 148 to 144
