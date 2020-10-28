Business Nigeria receives $26.9bn from donors in six years –Minister – New Telegraph News


K

Kayode Israel

New Member
Curators
FREE Nigerian Business Directory
✅ NEW - get your business listed and your information shared across social media.
Ad
www.newtelegraphng.com

Nigeria receives $26.9bn from donors in six years –Minister - New Telegraph

Nigeria received $26.94 billion development assistance funds from international donors between 2015 and 2020, Minister of State for Budget and National Planning, Mr. Clement Agba, said. Giving the breakdown of the fund, he said it comprises $2.34 billion received in 2015, $1.15 billion got in...
www.newtelegraphng.com www.newtelegraphng.com
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

C
Business Kwara: Customs generates N2.3bn in six months – New Telegraph
Replies
0
Views
361
Chinedu Iroka
C
C
Metro Over 80 percent donated bloods in Nigeria are from commercial donors –Medical expert – Businessday NG
Replies
0
Views
267
Chinedu Iroka
C
C
Business Nigeria’s fuel import gulps N95.25trn in five years – New Telegraph
Replies
0
Views
273
Chinedu Iroka
C
K
Business NNPC: Nigeria loses N1.06trn oil revenue target to COVID-19 – New Telegraph News
Replies
0
Views
731
Kayode Israel
K
K
Politics Edo Speaker, Okiye, six others join Obaseki in PDP – New Telegraph News
Replies
0
Views
303
Kayode Israel
K

Sponsor Posts

ad

Top