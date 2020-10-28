Kayode Israel
New Member
Curators
✅ NEW - get your business listed and your information shared across social media.
Nigeria receives $26.9bn from donors in six years –Minister - New Telegraph
Nigeria received $26.94 billion development assistance funds from international donors between 2015 and 2020, Minister of State for Budget and National Planning, Mr. Clement Agba, said. Giving the breakdown of the fund, he said it comprises $2.34 billion received in 2015, $1.15 billion got in...
www.newtelegraphng.com