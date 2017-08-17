There has been a significant drop in the price of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG), otherwise called cooking gas, in Nigeria. The price of the commodity has dropped by 30 percent from N400 per kilogram (kg) in May to N280 per kg. According to Daily Trust, major gas retailers like NIPCO Plc and IK Gases Ltd sell at N280/kg while small retailers sell at N300 per kg. In Abuja and environs, the price of refilling a 12.5kg of LPG went as high as N6000 in the first quarter of the year but now goes for around N3,500 or N3,750. A major drop was also recorded in Lagos, Kano, Kogi and Kaduna. LPG dealers said the drop is as a result of improved supply and distribution. “There is more product coming in, that is the reason,” said President of the Nigerian Liquefied Petroleum Gas Association (NLGPA), Dayo Adeshina. “By September or October the BOP jetty should be on stream so we shouldn’t be having any discharge problems, and immediately after that, there will also be another jetty, PWA, in Lagos. Once these jetties come on stream, we should see increased supply,” Adeshina said.