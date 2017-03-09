The Super Eagles position on FIFA rankings remains unchanged in March, with the Nigerian male football team berthed as 7th in Africa and 41st in the world. With only four ‘A’ international games considered for the March edition, there are few changes in the latest FIFA/Coca-Cola World Ranking. South American heavyweights Argentina and Brazil remain in first and second respectively, while reigning FIFA World Cup champions Germany stay third. The top 20 are unchanged from February except for two notable exceptions. Poland (12, plus 2) reached their best ever world ranking, joining Wales in joint 12th position for March. Egypt meanwhile (20, plus 3), broke into the top 20 while Iceland (23, minus 3) fell thanks largely to a 1-0 defeat in a friendly against Mexico played on 8 February. An honourable mention goes to Burkina Faso (36, plus 2) who, like Poland, reached their best ever position in the Ranking.