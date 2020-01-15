Business Nigeria says it has rescued three foreigners who were abducted by pirates – Insurance Marine News

Three foreign sailors — two Russians and an Indian — who had been kidnapped by pirates have been rescued, the Nigerian Navy has said. The three were saved in an operation late on Tuesday January 7th by a navy team in the southwestern coastal state of Ondo, spokesperson Suleman Dahun told Agence France Presse....

