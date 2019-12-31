Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed on Monday December 30 announced that Nigeria secured the highest convictions globally in 2019. Highlighting some of Buhari-led administration’s achievement in its fight against corruption in 2019, the Minister stated that there is progress.....
Read more via Linda Ikeji’s Blog – https://ift.tt/35bZrsC
Get More Nigeria Political News
Read more via Linda Ikeji’s Blog – https://ift.tt/35bZrsC
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[99]