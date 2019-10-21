Nigeria’s Minister of Finance, Zainab Ahmed, yesterday disclosed that the World Bank has approved the country’s request for a $3 billion loan.
During a press briefing at the end of the 2019 Annual Meetings of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and World Bank in Washington DC, Ahmed said …
Read more via Ventures Africa – https://ift.tt/2P64OFm
Get more: Nigeria Business News
During a press briefing at the end of the 2019 Annual Meetings of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and World Bank in Washington DC, Ahmed said …
Read more via Ventures Africa – https://ift.tt/2P64OFm
Get more: Nigeria Business News
Last edited by a moderator:[4]