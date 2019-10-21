Justforex_nb_campaign

Business Nigeria secures $3 billion loan to improve its power sector, but will that solve the problem – Ventures Africa

Nigeria’s Minister of Finance, Zainab Ahmed, yesterday disclosed that the World Bank has approved the country’s request for a $3 billion loan.

During a press briefing at the end of the 2019 Annual Meetings of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and World Bank in Washington DC, Ahmed said …

