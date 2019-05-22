Nigeria has shut down its embassies in Sri Lanka, Czech Republic and Republic of Serbia. The Nigerian government has shut down three of its embassies abroad and downsized another one due to insufficient funds. While speaking during a press conference on Tuesday, May 21, 2019, the …
