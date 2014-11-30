The Mail & Guardian is claiming that Nigeria and South Africa made a weapon for corpse deal.According to a report by the media house, South African Minister in the Presidency Jeff Radebe promised Nigeria weapons in exchange for the repatriation of the bodies of those killed in the Synagogue building collapse in Lagos.Twice, the Nigerian government had unsuccessfully tried to buy weapons from South Africa. The failed arms deals had been a major source of embarrassment to the Nigerian government as it's US$16-million seized in the process.Mail & Guardian reported that Radebe allegedly bartered with Nigeria to secure the return of the bodies by promising to ensure that an arms sale worth about R100 million, which had been blocked by South Africa, would proceed.On November 16, 74 South African corpses were flown in from Nigeria.The South African government has however, denied striking a weapon for corpse deal with Nigeria. A statement issued by the government said, "Government is disappointed with the M&G‘s attempt to discredit the collaborative efforts of the South African and Nigerian governments to repatriate the bodies of South Africans that died in Nigeria“The M&G report, which clearly holds no water, ignores the fact that South African citizens died outside our borders, and therefore we had to work within the framework of Nigeria’s laws and policies.”Meanwhile, the Nigerian government is yet to react to the alleged deal.#SouthAfrica #Nigeria