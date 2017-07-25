The governors of the 6 south western states in Nigeria recently held a meeting in Ogun state and determined at the end that it was time to create a regional force. They have approved the 25-year development plan created by the Development Agenda for Western Nigeria (DAWN). They have also agreed to collaborate on agricultural development, improvement of infrastructure and security of the region. According to the governors, the Yoruba people were separated with the creation of states. Governor Ibikunle Amosun recalled that many landmark achievements were recorded in Yoruba land when it was under one regional economic umbrella during the time of the late Chief Obafemi Awolowo, as Premier. He said the time had come for them to unite, promote and re -enact the pre-eminence and achievements of the South-West in the Nigerian federation. The onerous task at hand for the governors is to lead the people to further prosperous living and “Economic Self-Determination for South-West Nigeria”, he said.