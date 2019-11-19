Business Nigeria spends N837bn on fuel import in 3mths – Vanguard News

#1
NIGERIA spent N836.67 billion on the importation of Premium Motor Spirit, PMS, also known as petrol, and other petroleum products in the second quarter of 2019, according to data obtained from the National Bureau of Statistics, NBS.

Data obtained from the NBS Foreign Trade …

fuel.JPG

Read more via Vanguard News – https://ift.tt/330n0TS

Get more: Nigeria Business News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[68]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

3
Top