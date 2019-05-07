ABUJA, May 6 (Reuters) – The Nigerian stock exchange has received South African telecoms firm MTN’s listing application, the regulator said on Monday.
Two people with knowledge of the matter disclosed the application last week, but the regulator did not confirm the registration until Monday.
