RESPONSIBILITIES
For details & to apply, visit https://ift.tt/2sypbBq – www.nse.com.ng:8443
Get more Latest Jobs
- Assisting in creating brand plan and strategy as well as thematic and tactical campaigns that will result in improved brand awareness
- Supporting the development of high quality and effective marketing materials – e-flyers, social media ads, brochures, newsletters and other marketing materials as …
For details & to apply, visit https://ift.tt/2sypbBq – www.nse.com.ng:8443
Get more Latest Jobs
Last edited by a moderator:[1]