Nigeria’s Super Falcons have moved one spot up according to the latest monthly FIFA world rankings. Nigeria are now 34, retaining their place as the top-ranked African side. Nigeria amassed a total of 1613 points to maintain their status as African champions, with Ghana their nearest African side on the rankings at 45th. Cameroon, who lost to Nigeria in the final of the 2016 African Women Championship they hosted, are 47th on the rankings and Equatorial Guinea are 50th. Here are the top 10 teams on the ranking: Germany USA France England Canada Japan Sweden Australia Brazil Korea DPR