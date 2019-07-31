JustForex Trading - Start Now

Metro Nigeria: Suspected Boko Haram attack leaves at least 65 people dead, officials say – CNN

At least 65 people are dead following a suspected attack by Boko Haram on a funeral gathering in northeastern Nigeria, according to local officials.

The attack occurred Saturday during a burial in the Nganzai district, near the Borno state capital, Maiduguri, local government chairman Muhammed Bulama said...

