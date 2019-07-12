JustForex Trading - Start Now

The first semi final draw for the 2919 AFCON has been confirmed. Nigeria will face Algeria in the semi final .

Yesterday, Nigeria defeated the Bafana Bafana of South Africa 2 vs 1 to qualify for the semis. But in the first round of 16 between Cote D’ Voire …

super eagles.JPG

