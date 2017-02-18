The Muhammadu Buhari administration have agreed to provide manpower and technical support to the Sierra Leone Road Safety Authority (SLRSA), in accordance with the agreement signed by both countries in 2012. Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Engineer Babachir David Lawal, announced this when he received a delegation from the SLRSA, led by the Executive Director of the agency, Dr. Sarah Bendu. In a statement, Lawal said the manpower required by the agency will be deployed to Sierra Leone as soon as possible in order to resume the implementation of the agreement. He also asked the agency to forward to Nigeria early, the details of the support that is required, so that the demands can be looked into without delay. Dr. Sarah Bendu, in her remarks expressed the appreciation of Sierra Leone to Nigeria for the support that has been extended to her country in the education sector, military support and most recently, in the health sector during the ebola epidemic. She urged the government of Nigeria not to relent but to extend the support to Sierra Leone in road safety matters. She explained that her delegation has undertaken a tour of the offices, installations and facilities of the Federal Road Safety Corps and are truly impressed by the capacity and operations of the FRSC. She said her agency is new and is eager to learn from the FRSC. She promised that the SLRA with the support of FRSC will turn out to be one that the government of Nigeria will be proud of.