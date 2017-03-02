Submit Post Advertise

Metro Nigeria: Today's Newspaper Headlines [02 March, 2017]

Discussion in 'Metro News' started by Oluogunjobi, Mar 2, 2017 at 6:09 AM. Views count: 1

Tags:
  1. Oluogunjobi

    Oluogunjobi Social Member Curators

    Below are some of the headlines in some selected Nigerian Dailies for today, Thursday, March 02, 2017.

    PUNCH:
    • Court dismisses terrorism, five other charges against Kanu, others

    • Lagos moves to take over National Stadium

    • Drama as Senate screens 82-year-old ambassadorial nominee

    • Xenophobic attacks: Militants threaten MTN, others as Obasanjo berates S’African leaders

    • AGF urges N’Assembly to pass whistle-blower bill

    • Buhari gives approval for private investments in refineries

    • Senate confirms Onnoghen, South gets CJN after 30 years

    • 5,000 Nigerian girls still trapped in Mali – NAPTIP

    • APC govs meet on party affairs today

    • Ex-President Jonathan to lead PDP peace process – Fayose

    • N6bn vehicles rot in Customs’ warehouses

    • EU, Germany support Nigeria’s energy project with €25m

    • Experts advise CBN against floating the naira

    • Ambode signs bill, salutes Adeboye at 75

    • FG shirking its responsibility to develop Rivers – Wike

    • Police, others clamp down on peace corps, arrest 50

    • Lassa fever hits Borno, 20 quarantined

    • I want to die, 85-year-old woman rejected by children cries

      THE NATION:

    • DSS probes ex-governor’s ‘link’ with militia leader

    • We won’t stop vigilance against Boko Haram, says Osinbajo

    • Alleged N190m fraud: Ex-Head of Service Oronsaye knows fate May 4

    • Senate probes NNPC for alleged N5.1tr subsidy fraud

    • Sultan to lead prayer for Buhari, Southern Kaduna on Sunday

    • Ex-perm sec forfeits 47 cars to Fed Govt

    • Visually impaired becomes perm sec

    • Homeless Teenager Receives N1m Airtel Scholarship

    • $1.6b Malabu oil block: Eni’s Board insists no shady deal

    • Sex scandal rocks IBB varsity

    • Court jails man 15 years for possessing cocaine, heroin

    • Robbers kill policeman in Anambra

    • Unilorin warns students against cultism, pornography


      VANGUARD:

    • FEC okays N701bn to boost power generation as Service chiefs brief Osinbajo#

    • Kanu: IPOB not unlawful group – Court

    • Nationwide Strike: Health Workers Extend Ultimatum By 7 Days

    • NNPC shuts down Warri refinery

    • Abia Seeks Partnership With NYSC On Production Of Kits

    • Govt Should Make Child Adoption Process Less Cumbersome — Barr Collins Okeke

    • FIRS Donates 5,000 Jerseys, Exercise Books For Offa Sports Project

    • NMU Bill: Consider S-Court’s Judgment On Location, NDAEJ Tells N-Assembly

    • Delta Community Commends Okowa Over Road Projects

    • Taraba Law Officers On Strike Over Salaries, Allowances Review

    • 5 Burnt To Death In Enugu Auto Crash

    • Adamawa reconstructs bridge built in 1887

    • Father Docked Over Alleged Rape Of His Daughter
     

    Attached Files:

    Oluogunjobi, Mar 2, 2017 at 6:09 AM
    #1



    You may like

    Comments