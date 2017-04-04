Submit Post Advertise

Metro Nigeria: Today's Newspaper Headlines [04 April, 2017]

    Below are some of the headlines in some selected Nigerian Dailies for today, Tuesday, April 04, 2017.

    PUNCH:
    • NUPENG calls off strike, FG raises bridging cost to N7.20

    • Companies convicted of laundering Patience Jonathan’s $15m hire Ozekhome

    • BPE indicts FG for failing to dredge Calabar Channel

    • I have no power to reinstate Ndume, says Saraki

    • First tech hub in W’Africa opens at UNN

    • NGEX develops online dictionary for Nigerian languages

    • Onigbinde urges NFF to pay Rohr

    • No vaccines for meningitis strain — FG

    • Buhari’s wife intervenes in impregnated 16-year-old student’s case

    • I have not defected to APC –Uduaghan

    • Lagos investigates Portuguese wife’s death after childbirth in hospital

    • Contractor arrested for absconding with N20m equipment

    • Man sodomises 12-year-old boy to death

    • Police arrest 51-year-old for defiling son’s friend

    • Imo kidnappers abduct businessman

    • Another doctor swallows 80 tablets in suicide attempt

      THE NATION:

    • President, Saraki, Dogara meet over budget, rift

    • Fed Govt budgets $1b for software importation

    • Nigeria needs $1.1b to fight Meningitis as death toll rises to 328

    • Perm Sec arraigned over ‘non-declaration’ of N97.3m

    • ASUU calls for UNILORIN VC’s resignation

    • Unizik begins business school

    • Govt warns against ISIS’ new recruitment strategy

    • Use 2442 to stop provocative SMS, says NCC

    • Fayemi plotting my removal, says Fayose

    • Detained ex-Benue Governor Suswam battling for freedom

    • Ondo Speaker, three others join APC

    • Filmmaker Egbegbe re-arraigned over multiple frauds

      VANGUARD:

    • $1.1bn Malabu Deal: FG Moves To Arrest Ex-AGF, Adoke

    • FG begins online registration of unemployed Nigerians Wednesday

    • 15 Die In Fresh Benue Farmers/Herdsmen Clashes

    • Naira watch: Naira depreciates to N397/$ as CBN injects $240m

    • DISCOs Claim Revenue Shortfall Now N809.8b

    • NASS Urged To Work, Stop Entertaining Nigerians

    • NLNG Pays $489m In Taxes To FG, States, Local Govts

    • UTME: JAMB Registers 600,000 Candidates, Says No Extension Period

    • Nigeria’s Indigenous Oil Operators Plan To Increase Production By 60 Percent In 2018

    • I Was Chosen By Ifa Oracle, Ibeju-Lekki Monarch Tells Court

    • Gov Ambode Receives Queen’s Baton, Tasks Sports Administrators

    • EBENEZER OBEY AT 75: Ogun To Establish Museum For His Works
     

