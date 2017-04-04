Below are some of the headlines in some selected Nigerian Dailies for today, Tuesday, April 04, 2017. PUNCH: NUPENG calls off strike, FG raises bridging cost to N7.20 Companies convicted of laundering Patience Jonathan’s $15m hire Ozekhome BPE indicts FG for failing to dredge Calabar Channel I have no power to reinstate Ndume, says Saraki First tech hub in W’Africa opens at UNN NGEX develops online dictionary for Nigerian languages Onigbinde urges NFF to pay Rohr No vaccines for meningitis strain — FG Buhari’s wife intervenes in impregnated 16-year-old student’s case I have not defected to APC –Uduaghan Lagos investigates Portuguese wife’s death after childbirth in hospital Contractor arrested for absconding with N20m equipment Man sodomises 12-year-old boy to death Police arrest 51-year-old for defiling son’s friend Imo kidnappers abduct businessman Another doctor swallows 80 tablets in suicide attempt THE NATION: President, Saraki, Dogara meet over budget, rift Fed Govt budgets $1b for software importation Nigeria needs $1.1b to fight Meningitis as death toll rises to 328 Perm Sec arraigned over ‘non-declaration’ of N97.3m ASUU calls for UNILORIN VC’s resignation Unizik begins business school Govt warns against ISIS’ new recruitment strategy Use 2442 to stop provocative SMS, says NCC Fayemi plotting my removal, says Fayose Detained ex-Benue Governor Suswam battling for freedom Ondo Speaker, three others join APC Filmmaker Egbegbe re-arraigned over multiple frauds VANGUARD: $1.1bn Malabu Deal: FG Moves To Arrest Ex-AGF, Adoke FG begins online registration of unemployed Nigerians Wednesday 15 Die In Fresh Benue Farmers/Herdsmen Clashes Naira watch: Naira depreciates to N397/$ as CBN injects $240m DISCOs Claim Revenue Shortfall Now N809.8b NASS Urged To Work, Stop Entertaining Nigerians NLNG Pays $489m In Taxes To FG, States, Local Govts UTME: JAMB Registers 600,000 Candidates, Says No Extension Period Nigeria’s Indigenous Oil Operators Plan To Increase Production By 60 Percent In 2018 I Was Chosen By Ifa Oracle, Ibeju-Lekki Monarch Tells Court Gov Ambode Receives Queen’s Baton, Tasks Sports Administrators EBENEZER OBEY AT 75: Ogun To Establish Museum For His Works