Below are some of the headlines in some selected Nigerian Dailies for today, Thursday, January 05, 2017. PUNCH: Acciental gunshot injures two in Aso Rock Police raid Patience Jonathan's house in Abuja Woman abandons newborn twins over hospital bill FG slashes import duties on 115 items Sahara, Oando, MRS, 36 others win NNPC crude lifting contracts Vehicle importation ban through land borders stays – FG It's a shame Nigeria imports foods - IFAD president 13 power plants lose 3, 124MW to gas shortage More firms show interest in mega port/FTZ Man gets N100, 000 bail for stealing N5, 000 wire Hoodlums stab 35-year-old to death in Lagos THE NATION: Obasanjo: Awujale lied about Adenuga, Dangote Awujale: Obasanjo fought Adenuga because of Atiku Buhari okays arms for airport security Fayose raising false alarm, says ex-Governor Oni APC plotting to remove me from office, says Fayose ‘1 million policemen needed to cover Southern Kaduna’ Arrested Boko Haram commanders to fellow terrorists: repent Three suspected female suicide bombers killed in Adamawa Telecom subscribers hit 153.9 million, says NCC CBN directs banks, MfBs, DFIs to disburse N220b agric funds ITF laments yearly dip in govt funding Electoral violence: INEC receives 120 casefiles from police Panic in Ebonyi community as IED is found in stream Zamfara gives N139m to victims of banditry ‘N400m fraud’: EFCC probes NNPC cooperative society Kerosene sells for N400 in Kano Army to hold route march tomorrow in Abuja Nigerian, two Chinese held for elephant tusk smuggling 15 suspected cultists arrested in Ondo VANGUARD: Electricity Generation Hits 4,009MW, Improves Gradually 2017 Budget: FG Allocates N1bn To Lake Chad Commission Information Ministry To Spend N661m On Travelling/Refreshment UN DEP SEC SEAT: ‘Amina Mohammed’s Appointment Not Payback For GMO’ Ebonyi Set To Conduct LG Elections In First Quarter IPAC Reaffirms Ultimatum On Obiano To Conduct LG Polls In Anambra No War Against Buhari’s Appointees In A-Ibom — Emmanuel Oyo State Difficult To Govern – Ajimobi FG Redeploys 3 Perm Secs Police Present N15.4m To Families Of 30 Deceased, Maimed Officers Doctor Docked Over Death Of Pregnant Woman Abia Govt Suspends Traditional Ruler Rohr: Door Not Closed On Home-Based Players