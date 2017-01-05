Submit Post Advertise

Metro Nigeria: Today's Newspaper Headlines [05 January, 2017]

Discussion in 'Metro News' started by Oluogunjobi, Jan 5, 2017 at 7:05 AM. Views count: 168

Tags:
  1. Oluogunjobi

    Oluogunjobi Social Member Curators

    Below are some of the headlines in some selected Nigerian Dailies for today, Thursday, January 05, 2017.

    PUNCH:
    • Acciental gunshot injures two in Aso Rock

    • Police raid Patience Jonathan's house in Abuja

    • Woman abandons newborn twins over hospital bill

    • FG slashes import duties on 115 items

    • Sahara, Oando, MRS, 36 others win NNPC crude lifting contracts

    • Vehicle importation ban through land borders stays – FG

    • It's a shame Nigeria imports foods - IFAD president

    • 13 power plants lose 3, 124MW to gas shortage

    • More firms show interest in mega port/FTZ

    • Man gets N100, 000 bail for stealing N5, 000 wire

    • Hoodlums stab 35-year-old to death in Lagos

      THE NATION:

    • Obasanjo: Awujale lied about Adenuga, Dangote

    • Awujale: Obasanjo fought Adenuga because of Atiku

    • Buhari okays arms for airport security

    • Fayose raising false alarm, says ex-Governor Oni

    • APC plotting to remove me from office, says Fayose

    • ‘1 million policemen needed to cover Southern Kaduna’

    • Arrested Boko Haram commanders to fellow terrorists: repent

    • Three suspected female suicide bombers killed in Adamawa

    • Telecom subscribers hit 153.9 million, says NCC

    • CBN directs banks, MfBs, DFIs to disburse N220b agric funds

    • ITF laments yearly dip in govt funding

    • Electoral violence: INEC receives 120 casefiles from police

    • Panic in Ebonyi community as IED is found in stream

    • Zamfara gives N139m to victims of banditry

    • ‘N400m fraud’: EFCC probes NNPC cooperative society

    • Kerosene sells for N400 in Kano

    • Army to hold route march tomorrow in Abuja

    • Nigerian, two Chinese held for elephant tusk smuggling

    • 15 suspected cultists arrested in Ondo

      VANGUARD:

    • Electricity Generation Hits 4,009MW, Improves Gradually

    • 2017 Budget: FG Allocates N1bn To Lake Chad Commission

    • Information Ministry To Spend N661m On Travelling/Refreshment

    • UN DEP SEC SEAT: ‘Amina Mohammed’s Appointment Not Payback For GMO’

    • Ebonyi Set To Conduct LG Elections In First Quarter

    • IPAC Reaffirms Ultimatum On Obiano To Conduct LG Polls In Anambra

    • No War Against Buhari’s Appointees In A-Ibom — Emmanuel

    • Oyo State Difficult To Govern – Ajimobi

    • FG Redeploys 3 Perm Secs

    • Police Present N15.4m To Families Of 30 Deceased, Maimed Officers

    • Doctor Docked Over Death Of Pregnant Woman

    • Abia Govt Suspends Traditional Ruler

    • Rohr: Door Not Closed On Home-Based Players

     

    Attached Files:

    Oluogunjobi, Jan 5, 2017 at 7:05 AM
    #1



    You may like

    Comments