Metro Nigeria: Today's Newspaper Headlines [08 April, 2017]

    Below are some of the headlines in some selected Nigerian Dailies for today, Saturday, April 08, 2017.

    PUNCH
    • B’Haram kills four soldiers, burns army base in Borno
    • NDDC petitions Buhari, Senate over FG’s N1.8tn arrears
    • Supreme Court sacks Anambra Rep, orders refund of earnings
    • El-Rufai dares lawmakers to disclose earnings
    • $232m needed to tackle food crisis in Lake Chad Basin – FAO
    • PDP crisis: Sheriff rules out future meeting with Jonathan
    • Bamaiyi’s book: IBB offered to make me interim govt head –Falae
    • NBA demands justice for teenager killed by dismissed sergeant
    • Customs seize goods worth N250m, recovers underpayment of N48m
    • Ex-militants protest seven-month unpaid allowances in Edo
    • Booklet scarcity: Passport applicants surge C’ River Immigration office
    • Protest in Benue over govt’s plan to scrap college
    • Soldiers arrest fake currency merchants in Bauchi, Kano
    • Saraki, Magu, Customs boss pray inside Aso Rock
    • Man kills 83-year-old mother in Edo
    • Man gets car gift for returning lost items


    THE NATION
    • My bloody exploits in Sambisa—Arrested Boko Haram Commander
    • EFCC uncovers N448m in a Lagos shop
    • South African mob kills two Nigerians
    • Abuja runway rehabilitation 80 per cent complete, says FG
    • Dogara to governors: publish your security votes, LG funds
    • FG to demarcate 6,000km cattle routes in 2017
    • Buhari reconstitutes governing councils of ABU, UNILAG, UNIBEN, 20 others
    • Oil marketer bags 10 years over fuel subsidy fraud a month after earlier conviction
    • Excitement as Abule Egba Lagos flyover nears completion
    • DEBIE-RISE AND I PLAN TO MAKE MONEY, TRAVEL TOGETHER –BBNAIJA EVICTEE BASSEY EKPEYONG
    • Akeredolu awards scholarships to winners of Jets competition
    • Two burnt to death as bus catches fire in Lagos
    • Jimoh Ibrahim to fly 200 friends to Oxford
    • You still have a lot to contribute, Tinubu tells Oshiomhole
    • Ajimobi inaugurates new council bosses, says election ‘ll hold later
    • Ondo CP orders probe of alleged assault on female undergraduate
    • Disappointed fund owners drag two MMM middlemen to court

    VANGUARD
    • FG announces discovery of epilepsy drug

    • Nigeria must stop blaming colonialism for its woes-British High Commissioner

    • Ali, Lawal: Buhari’s Silence Is Shocking — Ogor

    • My apologies Mr. president, my comments were misconstrued -Jibrin

    • Buhari has not disappointed Nigerians —Dogara

    • PDP criss: Fayose lambasts Sherif over walkout on Jonathan, others

    • Court Of Appeal Upholds Giwa FC’s Expulsion

    • Appeal Court Strikes Out Ize-Iyamu’s Appeal On Recounting Of Ballot Papers

    • Meningitis Outbreak: Two die in Lagos as death toll hits 438

    • Ondo House Of Assembly Crisis Deepens

    • Entertainers Celebrate Paul Okoye At Corporate Elite Concert

    • School Principal Urges Govt To Invest In Sport

