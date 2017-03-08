Below are some of the headlines in some selected Nigerian Dailies for today, Wednesday, March 08, 2017. PUNCH: FG unveils economic recovery plan, to raise VAT on luxury items 171 more Nigerians repatriated from Libya Reps demand account of seized cash, others from EFCC Customs ultimatum on old vehicles arbitrary, unlawful – Senate Saraki, Dogara, Amosun, Bello hail Osinbajo at 60 Ekiti declares Wednesday work free to celebrate women Rivers rerun: INEC officials named, face seven counts for receiving N350m from Wike I got seized N3bn as gifts during ceremonies –Yakubu New Lagos-Ibadan rail project for completion in 2018 – Osinbajo FG to reduce stakes in refineries, oil assets Customs seal warehouse containing 23,000 bags of rice Bauchi okays death sentence for kidnappers Lagos pastor goes blind after DSS torture Housemaid sells boss’ car, steals property 72-year-old lawyer arraigned for forging late professor’s will THE NATION: Naira to float in 3-year economic recovery plan Lagos-Ibadan’s N458b speed rail project takes off FRC: Fed Govt, states’ debts hit N11.84tr Makarfi gives terms for peace in PDP Senate stops Customs’ duty payment on old vehicles Nigerians free to travel to U.S., says Fed Govt FIRS nets N27b from ‘tax amnesty’, as 814,000 new payers are listed Disquiet in aviation sector over AMCON takeover of airlines Lagos retirees get N801 million Fire razes Kaduna NUJ correspondents’ chapel 364 persons convicted for drug trafficking in Kano Ambode swears in three judges today Engineer killed as gunmen invade home VANGUARD: NBC To Shut Down Broadcast Stations Over N5bn Debt Senate directs Customs to halt vehicle duty ultimatum Osinbajo, Ngige, APC mourn Onukaba Adinoyi-Ojo Abia INEC ICT Centre burgled, computers, vital documents stolen 5 Killed In Ondo Bank Robbery Child Traffickers Hide Under Orphanage Homes To Operate — Imo Police A-Ibom To Establish 5 More Cottage Industries IYC Founding Fathers, Eradiri Bicker Over Omare’s Presidency We Are Biafrans In Spirit, We Need 50 Year Devt Plan For Igboland – Obi Of Onitsha Biafra: CLO Chides Army Over Arrest Of Newspaper Vendors In Aba Ekwueme To Be Installed Life Patron Of Oko Sports Club Stakeholders Probe Alleged Illegal Fees In Imo School Of Nursing