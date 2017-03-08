Submit Post Advertise

Metro Nigeria: Today's Newspaper Headlines [08 March, 2017]

Discussion in 'Metro News' started by Oluogunjobi, Mar 8, 2017 at 7:03 AM.

    Below are some of the headlines in some selected Nigerian Dailies for today, Wednesday, March 08, 2017.

    PUNCH:
    • FG unveils economic recovery plan, to raise VAT on luxury items

    • 171 more Nigerians repatriated from Libya

    • Reps demand account of seized cash, others from EFCC

    • Customs ultimatum on old vehicles arbitrary, unlawful – Senate

    • Saraki, Dogara, Amosun, Bello hail Osinbajo at 60

    • Ekiti declares Wednesday work free to celebrate women

    • Rivers rerun: INEC officials named, face seven counts for receiving N350m from Wike

    • I got seized N3bn as gifts during ceremonies –Yakubu

    • New Lagos-Ibadan rail project for completion in 2018 – Osinbajo

    • FG to reduce stakes in refineries, oil assets

    • Customs seal warehouse containing 23,000 bags of rice

    • Bauchi okays death sentence for kidnappers

    • Lagos pastor goes blind after DSS torture

    • Housemaid sells boss’ car, steals property

    • 72-year-old lawyer arraigned for forging late professor’s will


      THE NATION:

    • Naira to float in 3-year economic recovery plan

    • Lagos-Ibadan’s N458b speed rail project takes off

    • FRC: Fed Govt, states’ debts hit N11.84tr

    • Makarfi gives terms for peace in PDP

    • Senate stops Customs’ duty payment on old vehicles

    • Nigerians free to travel to U.S., says Fed Govt

    • FIRS nets N27b from ‘tax amnesty’, as 814,000 new payers are listed

    • Disquiet in aviation sector over AMCON takeover of airlines

    • Lagos retirees get N801 million

    • Fire razes Kaduna NUJ correspondents’ chapel

    • 364 persons convicted for drug trafficking in Kano

    • Ambode swears in three judges today

    • Engineer killed as gunmen invade home


      VANGUARD:

    • NBC To Shut Down Broadcast Stations Over N5bn Debt

    • Senate directs Customs to halt vehicle duty ultimatum

    • Osinbajo, Ngige, APC mourn Onukaba Adinoyi-Ojo

    • Abia INEC ICT Centre burgled, computers, vital documents stolen

    • 5 Killed In Ondo Bank Robbery

    • Child Traffickers Hide Under Orphanage Homes To Operate — Imo Police

    • A-Ibom To Establish 5 More Cottage Industries

    • IYC Founding Fathers, Eradiri Bicker Over Omare’s Presidency

    • We Are Biafrans In Spirit, We Need 50 Year Devt Plan For Igboland – Obi Of Onitsha

    • Biafra: CLO Chides Army Over Arrest Of Newspaper Vendors In Aba

    • Ekwueme To Be Installed Life Patron Of Oko Sports Club

    • Stakeholders Probe Alleged Illegal Fees In Imo School Of Nursing

     

