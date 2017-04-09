Submit Post Advertise

  1. NB Weekly 10- Depression: The Silence Killing Nigerians Get Your Free Download Now!
    Dismiss Notice

Metro Nigeria: Today's Newspaper Headlines [09 April, 2017]

Discussion in 'Metro News' started by Oluogunjobi, Apr 9, 2017 at 7:03 AM. Views count: 1

Tags:
  1. Oluogunjobi

    Oluogunjobi Social Member Curators

    Below are some of the headlines in some selected Nigerian Dailies for today, Sunday, April 09, 2017.

    PUNCH:

    • Meningitis patients sleep on floor in Zamfara clinics

    • Man jumps into canal in Festac

    • Fayose, Wike free to leave PDP — Sheriff

    • I can’t be frustrated out of PDP — Makarfi

    • IG has given Rivers CP a mandate to kill me – Wike

    • Bamaiyi is an evil liar, he tortured MKO before his death — Col. Ajayi

    • Fanta/Sprite probe: Panel report out this week, says minister

    • There’s still incentive for round-tripping in forex market — Akande

    • Kachikwu challenges NNPC as MRS unveils biggest jetty

    • Olorunsogo, six other power plants idle …Grid collapsed 10 times in first quarter

    • Stop losing corruption cases, Buhari tells EFCC, ICPC

    • Meningitis: NMA faults Yari over cause of meningitis

    • Police parade soldier, civil servant for kidnapping

    • Two female suicide bombers killed in Maiduguri

    • My friend asked me to buy a baby for N500,000 — Woman who had a child after 13 years

      THE NATION:

    • Osinbajo, Malami, Magu, DSS move to save anti-graft war

    • Executive/National Assembly face-off: Okogie slams leaders’ conduct

    • Purge yourself of thieves, corrupt persons, Obasanjo tells churches

    • Northern elite divided over Sanusi’s outburst

    • 2019: INEC to seek additional sources of funding

    • EFCC launches manhunt for owner of impounded N448.85m

    • NDLEA saves Indonesia-bound drug suspect from death

    • Meningitis: FG sets up emergency centre

    • Benue places N10m bounty on wanted gang leader, Gana

    • JAMB extends registration by two weeks

    • Suleman: Otobo releases bank statement showing huge deposits

    • Security votes: DSS quizzes Suswam’s AG, two ex-perm secs

    • Mob kills man who cut woman to pieces

    • 2 dead, 1 injured as car crashes into bishop’s house in Makurdi


      VANGUARD:

    • Candidates stranded as JAMB shifts mock exam, UTME registration

    • Bamaiyi wanted me dead while eating holy communion with me in church – Colonel Ajayi (retd)

    • Nigerian students abandoned in Romania by sponsors make heartbreaking plea

    • Buhari queries EFCC, CBN, DSS, ICPC, others, wants details of monetary, assets recovered so far

    • Yari disagrees with Emir Sanusi, says meningitis has a spiritual connection

    • 78,378 pupils sit for 2017 entrance exam into Unity Schools, says Minister

    • Chibok Girl Recalls `Miracle’ Release By Boko Haram

    • Travails Of Elder Citizens Down With Terminal Ailments But No Money For Treatment

    • MENINGITIS OUTBREAK: Lagos Faults FG On Death Toll

    • Remo Stars Lose Coach

    • Ogun Bars LGs, LCDAs From Enforcing Of Traffic Laws

    • I went into drug trafficking to raise money for wedding – Suspect

    Click HERE for Latest Nigerian News
     

    Attached Files:

    Oluogunjobi, Apr 9, 2017 at 7:03 AM
    #1



    You may like

    Comments