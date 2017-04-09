Below are some of the headlines in some selected Nigerian Dailies for today, Sunday, April 09, 2017. PUNCH: Meningitis patients sleep on floor in Zamfara clinics Man jumps into canal in Festac Fayose, Wike free to leave PDP — Sheriff I can’t be frustrated out of PDP — Makarfi IG has given Rivers CP a mandate to kill me – Wike Bamaiyi is an evil liar, he tortured MKO before his death — Col. Ajayi Fanta/Sprite probe: Panel report out this week, says minister There’s still incentive for round-tripping in forex market — Akande Kachikwu challenges NNPC as MRS unveils biggest jetty Olorunsogo, six other power plants idle …Grid collapsed 10 times in first quarter Stop losing corruption cases, Buhari tells EFCC, ICPC Meningitis: NMA faults Yari over cause of meningitis Police parade soldier, civil servant for kidnapping Two female suicide bombers killed in Maiduguri My friend asked me to buy a baby for N500,000 — Woman who had a child after 13 years THE NATION: Osinbajo, Malami, Magu, DSS move to save anti-graft war Executive/National Assembly face-off: Okogie slams leaders’ conduct Purge yourself of thieves, corrupt persons, Obasanjo tells churches Northern elite divided over Sanusi’s outburst 2019: INEC to seek additional sources of funding EFCC launches manhunt for owner of impounded N448.85m NDLEA saves Indonesia-bound drug suspect from death Meningitis: FG sets up emergency centre Benue places N10m bounty on wanted gang leader, Gana JAMB extends registration by two weeks Suleman: Otobo releases bank statement showing huge deposits Security votes: DSS quizzes Suswam’s AG, two ex-perm secs Mob kills man who cut woman to pieces 2 dead, 1 injured as car crashes into bishop’s house in Makurdi VANGUARD: Candidates stranded as JAMB shifts mock exam, UTME registration Bamaiyi wanted me dead while eating holy communion with me in church – Colonel Ajayi (retd) Nigerian students abandoned in Romania by sponsors make heartbreaking plea Buhari queries EFCC, CBN, DSS, ICPC, others, wants details of monetary, assets recovered so far Yari disagrees with Emir Sanusi, says meningitis has a spiritual connection 78,378 pupils sit for 2017 entrance exam into Unity Schools, says Minister Chibok Girl Recalls `Miracle’ Release By Boko Haram Travails Of Elder Citizens Down With Terminal Ailments But No Money For Treatment MENINGITIS OUTBREAK: Lagos Faults FG On Death Toll Remo Stars Lose Coach Ogun Bars LGs, LCDAs From Enforcing Of Traffic Laws I went into drug trafficking to raise money for wedding – Suspect Click HERE for Latest Nigerian News