Submit Post Advertise

Metro Nigeria: Today's Newspaper Headlines [1 August, 2017]

Discussion in 'Metro News' started by RemmyAlex, Aug 1, 2017 at 6:13 AM. Views count: 53

Tags:
  1. RemmyAlex

    RemmyAlex Social Member Curators

    Below are the headlines in some selected Nigerian newspapers today, 1 August, 2017.

    Punch

    Cost of managing 2.4 million IDPs enormous, says Osinbajo

    Lagos-Ibadan road: Falae, Afenifere, YCE, others slam FG, National Assembly

    Abuja airport second runway’ll be ready before 2019 – FG

    Constitution: Rejected bills can still sail through, says Ekweremadu

    Police deploy 20 vans, 100 operatives against Imo kidnapping, others

    Biafran group declares secession, names Utomi, Soludo, Gana, others in ‘cabinet’

    Kogi N11bn supplementary budget

    Kwara fixes November 4 for LG poll

    Borno abduction: Mining society, others back ASUU’s strike threat

    Peter Obi hasn’t dumped APGA, says Oye

    Police to arraign Dangote workers for N451m theft

    Niger Delta leaders give FG ultimatum on peace talks

    Police arrest three suspected killers of Ogun monarch

    Police uncover Badoo shrine, arrest 51-year-old for killing couple

    Players block Okorocha’s convoy over unpaid salaries

    1,279 killed in auto crash in three months – NBS

    Nigerians smoke 20 billion cigarettes annually–FG

    www.punchng.com


    The Nation

    UNIPORT four: Sergeant, two others to die

    I’m hale, hearty, says Awujale

    Boko Haram: Pressure on govt over abducted dons

    Six Amnesty beneficiaries bag first class in UK varsities

    Israelis to train 450 Nigerian Special Forces

    Police parade 32 for kidnapping on Abuja-Kaduna highway

    Lamorde cautions on use of credit card for air tickets

    Oando posts N4.6b profit despite low oil prices

    Oil hits two-month high at $53

    Ex-minister: election will hold in Anambra

    Anambra election: 15 parties back Uba

    Kwara bars three expectant mothers from hajj

    Abia killer police corporal dismissed

    22 dead, 21 houses destroyed in Gombe flood

    Devolution of power: Niger Delta leaders kick

    www.thenationonlineng.net

    Vanguard

    Boko Haram: Nigeria, Lake Chad Basin neighbours working together — Osinbajo

    FG Pleads With Dangote To Finish Refinery Before 2019

    We Plan To Eliminate Viral Hepatitis By 2021, Says Adewole

    3 policemen to face trial over looting of Jonathan’s Abuja home

    Aisha Buhari storms Imo tomorrow

    IGBONLA SIX: Abductors threaten to strike again if not granted amnesty

    2018 FIFA World Cup: Adepoju Optimistic Of Eagles Qualification

    Court orders arrest of ATBU Professor for contempt

    Bello Seeks N11b Supplementary Budget

    Anambra Guber: 15 parties endorse APC’s Andy Uba

    Taraba PDP Wins All LG Cases, As Kona Insists APC’s Dead

    Ebonyi govt distributes relief materials to over 2000 IDPs of inter village clashes

    Group Faults Destruction Of Houses By Soldiers In Rivers

    www.vanguardngr.com
     

    Attached Files:

    RemmyAlex, Aug 1, 2017 at 6:13 AM
    #1



    Comments