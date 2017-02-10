Submit Post Advertise

Metro Nigeria: Today's Newspaper Headlines [10 February, 2017]

Discussion in 'Metro News' started by Oluogunjobi, Feb 10, 2017 at 6:46 AM. Views count: 1

Tags:
  1. Oluogunjobi

    Oluogunjobi Social Member Curators

    Below are some of the headlines in some selected Nigerian Dailies for today, Friday, February 10, 2017

    NEW TELEGRAPH:
    • FG Blames Police, Army, Customs For High Cost Of Food

    • We Paid Justice Ademola’s Allowance In Dollars – FHC Accountant

    • Buhari Sacks Army As Bodyguards In Aso Rock

    • Osinbajo Holds Talks With Anti-Graft Agencies

    • Ozekhome Tackles EFCC Over Seized N75m

    • Nnamani’s Adoption As South-East Leader Divides Ebonyi APC
    PUNCH
    • Tinubu, Akande meet Buhari in London

    • N300bn debt: AMCON takes over Arik Air as EFCC grills Arumeni-Ikhide

    • PDP, four others meet, team up against APC

    • Justice Ademola earns N6.3m as annual salary – Witness

    • EFCC recovered $9.72m, £750, 000, N1.5bn in 14 days – Magu

    • Buhari returns DSS operatives as bodyguards

    • Prosecutor dumps Justice Ngwuta's N500m fraud suit, protests N2.2bn case withdrawal

    • Ogiemwonyi: Partnership Investment not our member, says NSE

    • Foreign investors stake $7.8bn on Nigeria's $1bn Eurobond

    • Qatar Airways plane tyre explodes at Lagos airport

    • Welder jailes for investing customer's N430,000 in MMM

    • Niger Assembly suspends LG boss for alleged N23m fraud

    • Kano arrests958 street beggars

      THE NATION:

    • EFCC recovers N1.25b from public servant

    • Legal battle looms as AMCON names new managers for Arik

    • Alleged N1b fraud: Leave me out of your travails, Masari tells Shema

    • Nigeria gets 2.1m euros EU grant on small arms

    • NLC to Fed Govt: cut off looters’ hands as a deterrent

    • Buhari ’ll roll out palliatives, says APC

    • Nigeria can’t grow without stopping corruption, says Osinbajo

    • EFCC to judge: don’t disqualify yourself in Fani-Kayode’s trial

    • Niger Delta crisis: Osinbajo leads delegation to Bayelsa

    • INEC to replace over 3000 card readers, says Yakubu

    • Wike deploys expert as black smoke pollutes Port Harcourt

    • Piracy: Navy intensifies patrol as Frenchship visits

    • Ambode orders manhunt for kidnappers#

    • Ballot papers’ recount begins at Edo tribunal


      VANGUARD:

    • Buhari back anytime from now – Presidency sources

    • $1.1bn Malabu scandal: Italian prosecutors request trial of Etete, Shell, Eni, others

    • Corruption trial: Justice Ademola earns N6.2m annually, FHC Registrar tells court

    • Capital Market Operators Apprehensive Over High Yields On FGN Bonds

    • 1.3m illicit weapons in circulation – Presidential c’ttee

    • Foreign Airlines Notify FG Of Unwillingness To Operate From Kaduna Airport

    • BIAFRA: Failure to address inequity, injustice may make all Igbo agitators — Nwodo

    • Adamawa Dedicates Friday, Sunday To Pray For Buhari

    • Security operatives arrest 5 suspects with 4 fresh human heads in Ebonyi

    • Landlords, CDA Clash Over Security House, Gate In Lagos

     

    Attached Files:

    Oluogunjobi, Feb 10, 2017 at 6:46 AM
    #1



    You may like

    Comments