Below are some of the headlines in some selected Nigerian Dailies for today, Friday, February 10, 2017 NEW TELEGRAPH: FG Blames Police, Army, Customs For High Cost Of Food We Paid Justice Ademola’s Allowance In Dollars – FHC Accountant Buhari Sacks Army As Bodyguards In Aso Rock Osinbajo Holds Talks With Anti-Graft Agencies Ozekhome Tackles EFCC Over Seized N75m Nnamani’s Adoption As South-East Leader Divides Ebonyi APC PUNCH Tinubu, Akande meet Buhari in London N300bn debt: AMCON takes over Arik Air as EFCC grills Arumeni-Ikhide PDP, four others meet, team up against APC Justice Ademola earns N6.3m as annual salary – Witness EFCC recovered $9.72m, £750, 000, N1.5bn in 14 days – Magu Buhari returns DSS operatives as bodyguards Prosecutor dumps Justice Ngwuta's N500m fraud suit, protests N2.2bn case withdrawal Ogiemwonyi: Partnership Investment not our member, says NSE Foreign investors stake $7.8bn on Nigeria's $1bn Eurobond Qatar Airways plane tyre explodes at Lagos airport Welder jailes for investing customer's N430,000 in MMM Niger Assembly suspends LG boss for alleged N23m fraud Kano arrests958 street beggars THE NATION: EFCC recovers N1.25b from public servant Legal battle looms as AMCON names new managers for Arik Alleged N1b fraud: Leave me out of your travails, Masari tells Shema Nigeria gets 2.1m euros EU grant on small arms NLC to Fed Govt: cut off looters’ hands as a deterrent Buhari ’ll roll out palliatives, says APC Nigeria can’t grow without stopping corruption, says Osinbajo EFCC to judge: don’t disqualify yourself in Fani-Kayode’s trial Niger Delta crisis: Osinbajo leads delegation to Bayelsa INEC to replace over 3000 card readers, says Yakubu Wike deploys expert as black smoke pollutes Port Harcourt Piracy: Navy intensifies patrol as Frenchship visits Ambode orders manhunt for kidnappers# Ballot papers’ recount begins at Edo tribunal VANGUARD: Buhari back anytime from now – Presidency sources $1.1bn Malabu scandal: Italian prosecutors request trial of Etete, Shell, Eni, others Corruption trial: Justice Ademola earns N6.2m annually, FHC Registrar tells court Capital Market Operators Apprehensive Over High Yields On FGN Bonds 1.3m illicit weapons in circulation – Presidential c’ttee Foreign Airlines Notify FG Of Unwillingness To Operate From Kaduna Airport BIAFRA: Failure to address inequity, injustice may make all Igbo agitators — Nwodo Adamawa Dedicates Friday, Sunday To Pray For Buhari Security operatives arrest 5 suspects with 4 fresh human heads in Ebonyi Landlords, CDA Clash Over Security House, Gate In Lagos