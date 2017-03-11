Submit Post Advertise

Metro Nigeria: Today's Newspaper Headlines [11 March, 2017]

Discussion in 'Metro News' started by Oluogunjobi, Mar 11, 2017

    Below are some of the headlines in some selected Nigerian Dailies for today, Saturday, March 11, 2017.

    PUNCH:
    • Pro-Buhari group dares IPOB, MASSOB, march in Anambra

    • Buhari, Mark, Uduaghan, others mourn Ogbemudia

    • Recession has reduced Nigeria’s GDP to $354b – Soludo

    • Soludo wrongly enriched two banks with N8bn –Oshiomhole

    • Naira gains, trades at 455/dollar as Buhari returns

    • Airlines cancel 4,300 flights to Kaduna airport

    • NAIA closure: Aviation minister relocates to Kaduna

    • We’ve released over N1trn for capital projects, says Adeosun

    • Bua supports 2,000 farmers with N600m loan

    • Gunmen abduct two men, shoot Shehu Sani’s aide

    • Certificate forgery: Supreme Court affirms sacking of Reps member

    • I wanted to be a doctor but somehow couldn’t –Senator Olujimi

    • Adamawa: Police arrest eight, recovers N3.8m during raid

    • Herbalist dies on top of sex worker in Imo

    • Police corporal, fake soldier, others arrested in Rivers


      THE NATION:

    • $9.7m cash: EFCC files charges against ex-NNPC GMD Yakubu

    • Aisha renews love for President, presents hubby with Gardenias flowers

    • Ex-NAMA MD, others to temporarily forfeit N3.5bn, $67,586

    • Customs boss Ali dares Senate

    • I’m ready to give love a chance, says BBNaija’s Uriel

    • Makarfi urges transparency in management of Buhari’s health

    • Nigeria moving towards knowledge-based economy, says Senator Tinubu

    • President’s return has re-energised the nation—Tambuwal

    • Minimum wage: Govt counters NLC’s accusation

    • Stephanie Linus named UNFPA Ambassador

      VANGUARD:

    • Nigeria will continue whether we are here or not – Buhari

    • Power Failure: Fashola Gets 30-Day Ultimatum To Revive Power Sector Or Resign

    • Ohanaeze Visits Ugwuanyi, Lauds Achievements

    • NBM condemns arrest of its members, threatens to sue IGP, Army

    • Oil Deposit May Not Be Discovered With Seismic Method— Ukaigwe

    • Wade Into UPU Leadership Crisis, Youths Tell Ibori

    • Unemployed Graduates Protest Over Empowerment Scheme In Ogun

    • Customs killings: Ogun CCIMA calls for probe

    • Nollywood Film Marketer, Olajide Kazeem, Re-Arraigned For Defrauding BDC Operators

     

    Oluogunjobi, Mar 11, 2017 at 8:04 AM
