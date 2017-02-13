Below are some of the headlines in some selected Nigerian Dailies for today, Monday, February 13, 2017. PUNCH: Buhari’s medical trip enters fourth week Whistle-blower policy: FG recovers N42bn loot from bank account with fake name I’m not a thief, claims Ibori Arik needs N10bn to resume full operation –Management Ngwuta’s trial: I fired prosecutor, he didn’t withdraw, says AGF Pro-Buhari rallies to hit four cities this week NAMA upgrades Kaduna airport’s navigational aids Poisoning: FG may ban local grinding machines Western nations can’t solve Nigeria’s problems – Oyedepo, Ambali, Vcs Don’t transfer Fani-Kayode’s case to Abuja, EFCC begs judge Assembly orders Katcha LG boss to refund N23m Niger police arrest 194 suspects, recover 48 weapons 20 feared killed in A’Ibom, C’River boundary dispute 50-year-old man rapes, impregnates 15-year-old girl THE NATION: Diezani’s alleged loot: EFCC hunts for another ex-GMD of NNPC I was wrongly accused of stealing, says Ibori Dangote to launch 25,000 hectares of rice outgrowers scheme in Sokoto Accord: no alliance with PDP Gbajabiamila empowers fish farmers with N25m Firm buys Paints and Coatings Manufacturers from AMCON NIMASA: we’re committed to Maritime varsity Wema Bank ED joins Lagos Economic Advisory Committee VANGUARD: Today, I Have Decided To Speak For Myself, I Am Not A Thief, I Cannot Be A Thief – Ibori Budget: Magu to defend EFCC’s allocation of N17.2bn tomorrow Budget 2017: Adeosun, Fashola, Emefiele, 56 others for NASS joint session LASG Harvests 50 Tonnes Of Catfish In Six Months Court Affirms Goodie Ibru As Ikeja Hotels Chairman Banks’ Deposits Rise By N5.33bn In January Expired drug killed West Africa Idol star—Brother FG, NHFP Kick-Start Mortgage Literacy Campaign Herdsmen Allege Disappearance Of 500 Cattle In Oyo Ecobank Customers Complain Over Faulty Mobile App, Hostile Customer Care Staff 20 feared dead in renewed clash between A-Ibom, C-River communities Delta Catholic Priest Axed, Robbed, Hospitalised Kidnappers of Ekiti FRSC officer, wife demand N20m ransom 57-yr-old vice principal killed in Calabar 6 killed, 13 injured in Kaduna auto crash— FRSC