Metro Nigeria: Today's Newspaper Headlines [13 February, 2017]

Discussion in 'Metro News' started by Oluogunjobi, Feb 13, 2017 at 7:16 AM.

  Oluogunjobi

    Oluogunjobi

    Below are some of the headlines in some selected Nigerian Dailies for today, Monday, February 13, 2017.


    PUNCH:
    • Buhari’s medical trip enters fourth week

    • Whistle-blower policy: FG recovers N42bn loot from bank account with fake name

    • I’m not a thief, claims Ibori

    • Arik needs N10bn to resume full operation –Management

    • Ngwuta’s trial: I fired prosecutor, he didn’t withdraw, says AGF

    • Pro-Buhari rallies to hit four cities this week

    • NAMA upgrades Kaduna airport’s navigational aids

    • Poisoning: FG may ban local grinding machines

    • Western nations can’t solve Nigeria’s problems – Oyedepo, Ambali, Vcs

    • Don’t transfer Fani-Kayode’s case to Abuja, EFCC begs judge

    • Assembly orders Katcha LG boss to refund N23m

    • Niger police arrest 194 suspects, recover 48 weapons

    • 20 feared killed in A’Ibom, C’River boundary dispute

    • 50-year-old man rapes, impregnates 15-year-old girl

    • THE NATION:
    • Diezani’s alleged loot: EFCC hunts for another ex-GMD of NNPC

    • I was wrongly accused of stealing, says Ibori

    • Dangote to launch 25,000 hectares of rice outgrowers scheme in Sokoto

    • Accord: no alliance with PDP

    • Gbajabiamila empowers fish farmers with N25m

    • Firm buys Paints and Coatings Manufacturers from AMCON

    • NIMASA: we’re committed to Maritime varsity

    • Wema Bank ED joins Lagos Economic Advisory Committee
    • VANGUARD:
    • Today, I Have Decided To Speak For Myself, I Am Not A Thief, I Cannot Be A Thief – Ibori

    • Budget: Magu to defend EFCC’s allocation of N17.2bn tomorrow

    • Budget 2017: Adeosun, Fashola, Emefiele, 56 others for NASS joint session

    • LASG Harvests 50 Tonnes Of Catfish In Six Months

    • Court Affirms Goodie Ibru As Ikeja Hotels Chairman

    • Banks’ Deposits Rise By N5.33bn In January

    • Expired drug killed West Africa Idol star—Brother

    • FG, NHFP Kick-Start Mortgage Literacy Campaign

    • Herdsmen Allege Disappearance Of 500 Cattle In Oyo

    • Ecobank Customers Complain Over Faulty Mobile App, Hostile Customer Care Staff

    • 20 feared dead in renewed clash between A-Ibom, C-River communities

    • Delta Catholic Priest Axed, Robbed, Hospitalised

    • Kidnappers of Ekiti FRSC officer, wife demand N20m ransom

    • 57-yr-old vice principal killed in Calabar

    • 6 killed, 13 injured in Kaduna auto crash— FRSC


     

    Feb 13, 2017 at 7:16 AM
