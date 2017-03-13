Below are some of the headlines in some selected Nigerian Dailies for today, Monday, March 13, 2017. PUNCH: Controversy as Buhari extends perm sec’s tenure twice Alleged N360m Wike’s bribe: 14 policemen to testify against 23 INEC officials NDLEA accuses man of swallowing 935g of cocaine Customs policy on vehicle import duty immoral – NLC Vehicle duty: Senate insists on Ali’s appearance in Customs uniform Domestic debt servicing gulped N1.23tn in 2016 – DMO Expose promoters of substandard products, SON urges Nigerians Buhari congratulates Osundare at 70 Police promote 44 officers to DSP Lagos commits N30bn to new transport plan We prefer trade partnership with US, not aid –Kogi gov Troops kill pregnant suicide bomber, rescue 211 in Borno Gunmen kill three herdsmen in Southern Kaduna BEDC worker electrocuted in Ondo Jealous air force man kills female colleague in Benue THE NATION: Terms for states as N500b Paris Club refund is ready $1.6b Malabu Oil deal: Adoke names Obasanjo, Yar’Adua, Jonathan, others Banks seek buyers as CBN floods market with forex Fed Govt rolls out N5,000 savings bonds today Makarfi slams Dickson’s proposal on PDP crisis Fed Govt removes NTDC D-G Nigeria may lose OPEC‘s oil production exemption Century Power begins 2000Mw power plant construction INTELS acquires N1.8b crane, largest in Africa Ondo councils’ account: Chairmen to sue govt Energy theft: EKEDC to reward whistle blowers Ogun tops minerals production BoI, Diamond Bank partner on N140b loan to cooperatives, farmers VANGUARD: N5bn debt: NBC to release list of indebted broadcast stations today EFCC holding me without Charge, denying me medical attention – Andrew Yakubu Ibori Endorses Okowa For Second Term Ife Crisis: Ooni Sets Up Truth, Reconciliation C’ttee Ogun Customs Goes Tough Over Import, Export Duties, Others Police Kill 3 Robbers In Kogi Oyo To Prosecute Hate Preachers, Herdsmen With Guns Zenith Bank Revives Delta State Principals Cup Lagos Task Force Arrests 87 Miscreants, 35 Cultists No Toxic Waste In Our Community —Koko Indigenes SERAP Gives Ministry 7 Days To Recall Whistle-Blower