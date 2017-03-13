Submit Post Advertise

Metro Nigeria: Today's Newspaper Headlines [13 March, 2017]

    Below are some of the headlines in some selected Nigerian Dailies for today, Monday, March 13, 2017.

    PUNCH:

    • Controversy as Buhari extends perm sec’s tenure twice

    • Alleged N360m Wike’s bribe: 14 policemen to testify against 23 INEC officials

    • NDLEA accuses man of swallowing 935g of cocaine

    • Customs policy on vehicle import duty immoral – NLC

    • Vehicle duty: Senate insists on Ali’s appearance in Customs uniform

    • Domestic debt servicing gulped N1.23tn in 2016 – DMO

    • Expose promoters of substandard products, SON urges Nigerians

    • Buhari congratulates Osundare at 70

    • Police promote 44 officers to DSP

    • Lagos commits N30bn to new transport plan

    • We prefer trade partnership with US, not aid –Kogi gov

    • Troops kill pregnant suicide bomber, rescue 211 in Borno

    • Gunmen kill three herdsmen in Southern Kaduna

    • BEDC worker electrocuted in Ondo

    • Jealous air force man kills female colleague in Benue

      THE NATION:

    • Terms for states as N500b Paris Club refund is ready

    • $1.6b Malabu Oil deal: Adoke names Obasanjo, Yar’Adua, Jonathan, others

    • Banks seek buyers as CBN floods market with forex

    • Fed Govt rolls out N5,000 savings bonds today

    • Makarfi slams Dickson’s proposal on PDP crisis

    • Fed Govt removes NTDC D-G

    • Nigeria may lose OPEC‘s oil production exemption

    • Century Power begins 2000Mw power plant construction

    • INTELS acquires N1.8b crane, largest in Africa

    • Ondo councils’ account: Chairmen to sue govt

    • Energy theft: EKEDC to reward whistle blowers

    • Ogun tops minerals production

    • BoI, Diamond Bank partner on N140b loan to cooperatives, farmers

      VANGUARD:

    • N5bn debt: NBC to release list of indebted broadcast stations today

    • EFCC holding me without Charge, denying me medical attention – Andrew Yakubu

    • Ibori Endorses Okowa For Second Term

    • Ife Crisis: Ooni Sets Up Truth, Reconciliation C’ttee

    • Ogun Customs Goes Tough Over Import, Export Duties, Others

    • Police Kill 3 Robbers In Kogi

    • Oyo To Prosecute Hate Preachers, Herdsmen With Guns

    • Zenith Bank Revives Delta State Principals Cup

    • Lagos Task Force Arrests 87 Miscreants, 35 Cultists

    • No Toxic Waste In Our Community —Koko Indigenes

    • SERAP Gives Ministry 7 Days To Recall Whistle-Blower
     

