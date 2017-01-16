Submit Post Advertise

Metro Nigeria: Today's Newspaper Headlines [16 January, 2017]

Discussion in 'Metro News' started by Oluogunjobi, Jan 16, 2017 at 6:45 AM. Views count: 132

Tags:
  1. Oluogunjobi

    Oluogunjobi Social Member Curators

    Below are some of the headlines in some selected Nigerian Dailies for today, Monday, January 16, 2017.

    PUNCH:
    • How Nigerian citizens can honour our fallen heroes

    • Thoughts on Armed Forces Remembrance Day

    • Mahrez saves Algeria

    • Crown thrown into mourning as player dies

    • IfeanyiUbah ban TM

    • First Everton goal amazing – Ademola

    • Nigerian Army releases 257 suspected Boko Haram members
    VANGUARD:
    • Investors’ Bullish On Financial Services Stocks

    • Go To China, Conte Tells Costa

    • FG Contract Is Strictly Between The Insurers Through Brokers

    • Recession: Change Your Cabinet Now, PDP Reps Tell Buhari

    • Fast-Track Niger Delta Peace Process, Dickson Urges FG

    • Hoodlums Beat Baale Deposed By Olubadan

    • Serena Sets Aside Engagement For Real Action

    • Ex-Bankers Fight CBN, NDIC, 4 Banks Over N9.8bn

    • Police Quiz Deji Of Akure Over Eze Ndigbo Crisis

    • Insurance Industry Experienced Higher Claims Payment In 2016 – Efekoha

    • Kidnapper Killed In Failed Abduction Of Ondo Monarch’s Wife

    • US Hasn’t Blocked $550m Abacha Loot, But… —AGF

    • S’Kaduna Killings: One Nigeria, A Fallacy, Political Deception – MASSOB

    • Davido Shades D’Banj In New Single?
    THE NATION:
    • Alleged N23b bribe: 200 INEC officials face panel

    • Lagos plans to boost growth with environmental bill

    • ECOWAS army chiefs meet over The Gambia

    • Buhari to troops: you have made Nigeria proud

    • Fed Govt rejects BBOG conditions for joining Chibok Girls’ search mission

    • Ex-Rep Nze Duru spends fifth day in police custody

    • Dangote sets up truck plant

    • SEC warns investors against virtual currencies

    • NNPC to fast-track repairs of vandalised pipes

    • Nigerite urges manufacturers to conserve forex for economy

    • NCRIB donates books to UNILAG, LASPOTEC
    NEW TELEGRAPH:
    • Plane Crashes Into Homes In Kyrgyzstan

    • 2019: APC Woos PDP Governors

    • Dangote, Chinese Firm Partner In N31.5bn Truck Assembly Plant

    • IMF Raises Nigeria’s Growth Rate To 0.8%

    • Armed Forces Remembrance Day: Ex-Soldiers Demand Pension Review

    • Armed Forces Remembrance Day: Ex-Soldiers Demand Pension Review

    • ‘I Quit Firm For Reducing My N40k Monthly Salary’

    • APC Plots Anambra Take Over

    • Arik Again Tops In Flight Delays, BA In Missing Baggage –NCAA

    • Why BBOG’ll Not Go To Sambisa Today –Spokesperson
     

    Attached Files:

    Oluogunjobi, Jan 16, 2017 at 6:45 AM
    #1



    You may like

    Comments