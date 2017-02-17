Below are some of the headlines in some selected Nigerian Dailies for today, Friday, February 17, 2017 PUNCH: Naira crashes to 516 as dollar scarcity widens Judge orders permanent forfeiture of Diezani’s $153m to FG N522bn Paris Club refund: We’re ready for probe, govs tell EFCC FG to include religion, ethnicity in 2018 census NNPC recorded N197.5bn loss in 2016 –Report Nigeria not ripe for N17.36tn debt forgiveness – DMO NSE executive urges pupils to embrace science subjects FG inaugurates anti-corruption crusade for schoolchildren BoI, Bayelsa unveil N2bn MSME fund FUTMinna students burn clinic, destroy libraries over student’s death Man, who hanged murdered wife, sentenced to death by hanging Scarcity of raw materials hits Imo poultry industry 14 die in Katsina road crashes Siasia gets more rivals for Bafana job Lagos cancels placement test resit Ogun to introduce road safety in school curriculum THE NATION: CBN: we don’t allocate forex directly to bank customers N388.3b refund probe sets governors against Magu Boko Haram attacks NAF’s chopper NEC demands review of foreign exchange policy 2018 census: Fed Govt releases N775m N94m bullet-proof tyres for Buhari, others Fed Govt denies withholding Ekiti’s allocation Danfo crashes in ‘Strategic Transport Master Plan’ for Lagos Six Lagos PDP lawmakers join APC Kidnapped FRSC man, wife freed UN plans $1b humanitarian fund for Northeast My wife is cheating on me, says police officer CAN hails Ambode VANGUARD: Gunmen Kill 27-Yr-Old Undergraduate, Watchman In Jigawa Jos Residents Protest High Electricity Tariff, Fake Metres We’ll Defeat Criminality —Kogi Govt Labour Warns Against Breach Of Industrial Peace In The Ports Host Community To Oil Firm: Give Us 40% Of Contracts Or Forget New Drilling Project Delta Govt Urged To Audit DESOPADEC’s Account Women Protest ‘Incessant Abduction Of Children’ In Kano Ogoni clean-up: FG launches soil mgt centre, engages 1,200 women FC IfeanyiUbah Storm Egypt With 75-Man Supporters Club Train crushes teenager to death in Lagos