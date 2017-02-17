Submit Post Advertise

Metro Nigeria: Today's Newspaper Headlines [17 February, 2017]

Discussion in 'Metro News' started by Oluogunjobi, Feb 17, 2017 at 6:44 AM. Views count: 1

    Below are some of the headlines in some selected Nigerian Dailies for today, Friday, February 17, 2017

    PUNCH:
    • Naira crashes to 516 as dollar scarcity widens

    • Judge orders permanent forfeiture of Diezani’s $153m to FG

    • N522bn Paris Club refund: We’re ready for probe, govs tell EFCC

    • FG to include religion, ethnicity in 2018 census

    • NNPC recorded N197.5bn loss in 2016 –Report

    • Nigeria not ripe for N17.36tn debt forgiveness – DMO

    • NSE executive urges pupils to embrace science subjects

    • FG inaugurates anti-corruption crusade for schoolchildren

    • BoI, Bayelsa unveil N2bn MSME fund

    • FUTMinna students burn clinic, destroy libraries over student’s death

    • Man, who hanged murdered wife, sentenced to death by hanging

    • Scarcity of raw materials hits Imo poultry industry

    • 14 die in Katsina road crashes

    • Siasia gets more rivals for Bafana job

    • Lagos cancels placement test resit

    • Ogun to introduce road safety in school curriculum

      THE NATION:

    • CBN: we don’t allocate forex directly to bank customers

    • N388.3b refund probe sets governors against Magu

    • Boko Haram attacks NAF’s chopper

    • NEC demands review of foreign exchange policy

    • 2018 census: Fed Govt releases N775m

    • N94m bullet-proof tyres for Buhari, others

    • Fed Govt denies withholding Ekiti’s allocation

    • Danfo crashes in ‘Strategic Transport Master Plan’ for Lagos

    • Six Lagos PDP lawmakers join APC

    • Kidnapped FRSC man, wife freed

    • UN plans $1b humanitarian fund for Northeast

    • My wife is cheating on me, says police officer

    • CAN hails Ambode


      VANGUARD:

    • Gunmen Kill 27-Yr-Old Undergraduate, Watchman In Jigawa

    • Jos Residents Protest High Electricity Tariff, Fake Metres

    • We’ll Defeat Criminality —Kogi Govt

    • Labour Warns Against Breach Of Industrial Peace In The Ports

    • Host Community To Oil Firm: Give Us 40% Of Contracts Or Forget New Drilling Project

    • Delta Govt Urged To Audit DESOPADEC’s Account

    • Women Protest ‘Incessant Abduction Of Children’ In Kano

    • Ogoni clean-up: FG launches soil mgt centre, engages 1,200 women

    • FC IfeanyiUbah Storm Egypt With 75-Man Supporters Club

    • Train crushes teenager to death in Lagos
     

