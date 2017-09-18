Here are some selected headlines In today's newspaper, September 18 2017. Punch Treasury looters, disgruntled politicians sponsoring IPOB –FG EFCC inspects Diezani’s N7bn Dubai properties, moves for forfeiture N’Assembly will get 2018 budget next month – Enang NIRSAL, Stanbic sign N50bn agric financing deal Lawyer petitions NPS over failure to release suspects for investigation Operation Python Dance to be staged yearly in S’East, says Army Osun APC can’t survive 2018 ‘electoral hurricane’ –PDP No hiding place for IPOB members in Anambra –Obiano Agitators will be prosecuted for murder, arson — Abia CP Security operatives intensify patrol of Plateau flashpoints Again gunmen abduct travellers in Ondo 50 killed as boat capsizes in Niger Ondo suspends 100 magistrates Man remanded in prison for theft of transformer oil Deaf mother seeks justice for tortured five-year-old daughter Prophet laments LASG’s neglect after militants shoot family (www.punchng.com) The Nation Presidency: military deployment in Southeast not invasion Diezani: EFCC traces $1.5b to Swiss bank AFC: Nigeria needs $3tr to fix infrastructure Senate seeks revocation of N3.2b Benue road contract IPOB: Senate to meet security chiefs Buhari averted bloodbath, says Abia governor Dialogue with Kanu, IYC tells govt New judge for Patience Jonathan’s $5.7m, N2.4b suit Conferment of SAN title holds today Silver winning D’Tigers to arrive today Unity Bank commits N24b to commercial agric credit scheme Union Bank floats N50b rights issue Wednesday Kaduna APC endorses Buhari, El-Rufai for 2019 Edo to reduce inmates awaiting trial by half Bayelsa SSG Dokubo-Spiff bows out to face law practice Groom, others freed in Ondo Teenager, 16 others held for alleged cultism (www.thenationonlineng.net) Vanguard President Buhari departs Abuja for New York — Adesina FG Kicks As Oil, Electricity Workers Begin Strike Nigeria Agriculture Awards Woos Younger Generation Ekiti Federal Varsity Bursar Dies During Council Meeting Outcome Of PDP Appeal Panel Excites Obaze’s Camp Stop Peddling Lies About Aregbesola, Osun Guber Aspirants Told Diogu wins AfroBasket MVP award Lagos Opens Nigeria’s First DNA Forensic Laboratory CLO Makes 12-Point Demand On Peter Obi, Obiano ARMY V IPOB: Kogi Youths Call For Caution Police arrest 59 IPOB members, say members will be tried as terrorists Ambode Orders Continuous Sale Of Lake Rice Writing A Will Is Not A Death Wish — Gbinije With CPS, Young People Have Opportunity To Start Building Retirement Funds — Aduku