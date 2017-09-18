Submit Post Advertise

Metro Nigeria: Today's Newspaper Headlines [18 September, 2017]

Discussion in 'Metro News' started by RemmyAlex, Sep 18, 2017

    Here are some selected headlines In today's newspaper, September 18 2017.

    Punch

    Treasury looters, disgruntled politicians sponsoring IPOB –FG

    EFCC inspects Diezani’s N7bn Dubai properties, moves for forfeiture

    N’Assembly will get 2018 budget next month – Enang

    NIRSAL, Stanbic sign N50bn agric financing deal

    Lawyer petitions NPS over failure to release suspects for investigation

    Operation Python Dance to be staged yearly in S’East, says Army

    Osun APC can’t survive 2018 ‘electoral hurricane’ –PDP

    No hiding place for IPOB members in Anambra –Obiano

    Agitators will be prosecuted for murder, arson — Abia CP

    Security operatives intensify patrol of Plateau flashpoints

    Again gunmen abduct travellers in Ondo

    50 killed as boat capsizes in Niger

    Ondo suspends 100 magistrates

    Man remanded in prison for theft of transformer oil

    Deaf mother seeks justice for tortured five-year-old daughter

    Prophet laments LASG’s neglect after militants shoot family

    (www.punchng.com)




    The Nation
    Presidency: military deployment in Southeast not invasion

    Diezani: EFCC traces $1.5b to Swiss bank

    AFC: Nigeria needs $3tr to fix infrastructure

    Senate seeks revocation of N3.2b Benue road contract

    IPOB: Senate to meet security chiefs

    Buhari averted bloodbath, says Abia governor

    Dialogue with Kanu, IYC tells govt

    New judge for Patience Jonathan’s $5.7m, N2.4b suit

    Conferment of SAN title holds today

    Silver winning D’Tigers to arrive today

    Unity Bank commits N24b to commercial agric credit scheme

    Union Bank floats N50b rights issue Wednesday

    Kaduna APC endorses Buhari, El-Rufai for 2019

    Edo to reduce inmates awaiting trial by half

    Bayelsa SSG Dokubo-Spiff bows out to face law practice

    Groom, others freed in Ondo

    Teenager, 16 others held for alleged cultism

    (www.thenationonlineng.net)




    Vanguard
    President Buhari departs Abuja for New York — Adesina

    FG Kicks As Oil, Electricity Workers Begin Strike

    Nigeria Agriculture Awards Woos Younger Generation

    Ekiti Federal Varsity Bursar Dies During Council Meeting

    Outcome Of PDP Appeal Panel Excites Obaze’s Camp

    Stop Peddling Lies About Aregbesola, Osun Guber Aspirants Told

    Diogu wins AfroBasket MVP award

    Lagos Opens Nigeria’s First DNA Forensic Laboratory

    CLO Makes 12-Point Demand On Peter Obi, Obiano

    ARMY V IPOB: Kogi Youths Call For Caution

    Police arrest 59 IPOB members, say members will be tried as terrorists

    Ambode Orders Continuous Sale Of Lake Rice

    Writing A Will Is Not A Death Wish — Gbinije

    With CPS, Young People Have Opportunity To Start Building Retirement Funds — Aduku
     

