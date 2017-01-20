Submit Post Advertise

Metro Nigeria: Today's Newspaper Headlines [20 January, 2017]

Discussion in 'Metro News' started by Oluogunjobi, Jan 20, 2017 at 6:43 AM.

    Below are some of the headlines in some selected Nigerian Dailies for today, Friday, January 20, 2017.

    PUNCH:
    • IDP camp bombing: NAF panel summons war commander, pilots

    • We've no choice but to borrow $30bn – Adeosun

    • 30 vehicles destroyed as Kano traffic officers, operators clash

    • FG bars MDAs from spending Internally Generated Revenues

    • Bishop’s son jailed for conning Oyedepo, others

    • NSCDC arrests vandals, illegal miners in Plateau

    • We seized 15,048 vehicles during Yuletide –FRSC

    • Teenager dies as friend kicks his stomach

    • Motorcyclists abducts three-yeaar old twins on way to school
    • Gunmen kill Lagos community leader, Togolese, abduct caterer


      THE NATION:
    • Buhari on 10-day leave

    • UN: Barrow is legitimate president

    • Ex-CJ to EFCC: Ekweremadu, Ezeh after me

    • Lagos councils to get 181 roads

    • IDPs camp bombing not deliberate, says British High Commissioner

    • Air Force begins probe of accidental air strike

    • Stakeholders seek transparency in N46b fertilizer deal

    • AfDB lauds Nigeria’s leadership role in Africa

    • Buhari restates govt’s commitment to Bakassi Deep Seaport

    • Ambode mourns Govt House reporter

    • APC: Fayose using phony contracts to swindle councils

    • Edo, BIU to generate electricity from waste

    • Obaseki inaugurates Agric committee, targets 80,000 jobs

    • Kwara denies outbreak of Lassa fever

    • N20b lifeline coming for Anambra MSMEs

    • OYSIEC ready for Feb 11 polls


      VANGUARD:
    • Reps condemn non release of N70bn 2016 judiciary allocation

    • No going back on sale of power assets – Fashola

    • Nigerians more familiar with UK’s sport, history – British Airways’ survey

    • LG Poll: ‘LASIEC’s Guidelines’ll Determine Qualification Of Aspirants’

    • Witness’ Absence Stalls Synagogue Building Collapse Trial

    • 2 Die, 4 Injured In Bauchi Road Crash

    • Arrested PREMIUM TIMES publisher, Dapo Olorunyomi, journalist freed

    • NUJ, Afenifere Condemn Arrest Of Premium Times’ Publisher, Reporter

    • Ohanaeze Laments Low Representation Of Igbo In Federal Cabinet

    • Policy Failure Looms Over Ban On Land Border Vehicle Imports

    • Obaseki Inaugurates C’ttee On Devt Of Gelegele Port

    • NAHCO Appoints Arc Bello As New Chairman

    • US-bound woman dies in Lagos auto crash

    • 44-yr-old Jigawa woman loses sextuplets at birth
     

