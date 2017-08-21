Submit Post Advertise

Metro Nigeria: Today's Newspaper Headlines [21 August, 2017]

Discussion in 'Metro News' started by RemmyAlex, Aug 21, 2017 at 6:32 AM.

    Here are some some headlines in Nigeria newspapers today, August 21, 2017.

    Punch

    Presidency, Senate in fresh war over new appointees

    Strike: ASUU zonal leaders meet to discuss FG’s offers today

    Bribe taker list: NJC faults, rejects UNODC, NBS’ report

    Ogun couple torture, chain 11- year-old in toilet

    12 killed in Lagos boat accident

    Wike, Fayose, Ugwuanyi in Anambra for PDP congress

    Return vehicles or face trial, Edo Assembly tells ex-deputy speaker

    East-West Road: Mitee sues FG

    Oyo govt launches electronic C of O

    Cultists attack mourners, kill one, injure seven in A’Ibom

    ‘Strange disease’ in Kogi is gastroenteritis, says commissioner

    Niger parents accuse state of diverting children’s WASSCE fees

    Gunmen assassinate Ortom’s aide

    Police detain, arraign cab driver for passenger’s offence

    Graduate defrauds business partners, lavishes proceeds on car, travels

    Dangote driver arraigned for stealing N25m truck

    Developer to showcase Eko Atlantic City in UK

    The Nation

    Buhari: every Nigerian has the right to live anywhere

    Fed Govt to establish special courts for hate speech

    Federal, states, councils share N2.8tr in six months

    Varsity teachers’ demands unrealistic, says Ezekwesili

    EFCC recovers N329b from 10 marketers

    Suntai’s brother dies as ex-governor is buried

    Yoruba Congress to hold mega rally September 7

    NJC faults UNODC/NBS report on corruption in judiciary

    Ekiti Assembly hails deputy governor on elevation to Prof. at OAU

    Shell flays illegal occupation of Belema oil facilities

    Ajimobi launches N120,000 Home Owners Charter

    Labour to Akeredolu: full pay or nothing

    Two killed as insurgents ambush travellers

    Vanguard

    FG pension liabilities to rise by N20bn with exemption of paramilitary from CPS

    Malabo deal fallout: Presidency, EFCC plotting to abduct me — Adoke

    Aiteo Refutes Allegation Of Corrupt Relationship With Diezani Alison-Madueke

    Nigeria Wins Bid To Host 2018 Africa Wrestling Championship

    APGA crisis: Agbaso approaches S-Court

    I’ll Defeat Okowa In 2019 — Okotie

    Ilashe boat mishap: 12 die, 4 rescued as LASG blames overloading, illegal jetty operation

    LASG Shuts Oko-Baba Plank Market Over Security Threat

    Turkish Govt To Partner Osun Over Airport Completion

    Nigerian excretes 1410.9 grams of cocaine, faces death penalty in China

    Ondo Workers Rejects Part-Payment Of Salary Arrears

    Arrested Criminal Herdsmen’ll Soon Be Prosecuted In Delta — Okowa

    Snake Smugglers Disappear From Custody In Calabar

    INYC Accuses INEC Of Disenfranchising Itsekiri
     

    Aug 21, 2017 at 6:32 AM
