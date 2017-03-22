Below are some of the headlines in some selected Nigerian Dailies for today, Wednesday, March 22, 2017. PUNCH PDP: Sheriff nursing presidential ambition, says Makarfi Certificate: ABU to speak on Melaye today, Senate begins probe Uniform saga: AGF intervenes as lawyer sues Senate, Ali Suicide: Confusion as doctor’s family rejects corpse Court grants ex-NNPC boss, Yakubu, N300m bail Only FG can explain my service extension – Perm Sec Xenophobia: Five Nigerians attacked in S/Africa again PDP has lost focus, says Bode George FG plans second runway for Abuja airport Grass-cutting probe: Senate panel re-invites SGF Lawal 16 die from cerebrospinal meningitis outbreak in Niger Air Meridien leaves 40 passengers stranded at Lagos airport Mouka boss stresses importance of quality sleep Cameroon expels Nigerians fleeing B’Haram, says UN Polio: Rotary targets 56 million Nigerian children for vaccination Live wire electrocutes three siblings in Delta Police bar mother from seeing son arrested since 2015 Sacked Edo pastor plants explosives in church THE NATION: Makarfi accuses Sheriff of plotting to hijack PDP for 2019 presidential bid Senate angry as Customs chief Ali shuns invitation AGF to Senate: stay action on CGC’s invitation Senate to probe Saraki, Melaye over bullet-proof car, certificate forgery N5b ‘sub-standard’ tyres: Chinese get N10m bail Fed Govt states, councils share N429.127b for Feb Peterside resigns from Stanbic IBTC board PenCom seeks closer ties with RSAs, retirees with construction of six offices Skye Bank begins sale of 2017 JAMB/UTME E-Pins Senate summons Emefiele over intervention fund INEC won’t transfer 2019 results manually Fayose demolishes three filling stations Ekiti earmarks N4b for pension Benue lost N95b in herdsmen attacks VANGUARD: Naira Watch: Naira rises to N420/$ Autonomy: NULGE Begins Nationwide Protest Rally Innoson Motors to establish world class manufacturing plant in Uyo ASUU Rejects Pay Cut, Says Nigerian Lecturers Least Paid In Africa LEDAP, SERAP, others condemn attack on Amnesty Int’l office Jigawa Releases Council Elections Date, Guidelines FRSC Mobile Court Convicts 45 Traffic Offenders 20,000 Register For JAMB’s UTME In Two Days Investing In Maternal Health Can Save Nigeria $1.5b Annually — UNFPA Umahi To Southern Churches: Assist Your Counterparts In The North LASG Shuts 100 ‘Pure Water’ Firms