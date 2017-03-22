Submit Post Advertise

Metro Nigeria: Today's Newspaper Headlines [22 March, 2017]

Discussion in 'Metro News' started by Oluogunjobi, Mar 22, 2017 at 6:21 AM. Views count: 60

  1. Oluogunjobi

    Oluogunjobi Social Member Curators

    Below are some of the headlines in some selected Nigerian Dailies for today, Wednesday, March 22, 2017.

    PUNCH
    • PDP: Sheriff nursing presidential ambition, says Makarfi

    • Certificate: ABU to speak on Melaye today, Senate begins probe

    • Uniform saga: AGF intervenes as lawyer sues Senate, Ali

    • Suicide: Confusion as doctor’s family rejects corpse

    • Court grants ex-NNPC boss, Yakubu, N300m bail

    • Only FG can explain my service extension – Perm Sec

    • Xenophobia: Five Nigerians attacked in S/Africa again

    • PDP has lost focus, says Bode George

    • FG plans second runway for Abuja airport

    • Grass-cutting probe: Senate panel re-invites SGF Lawal

    • 16 die from cerebrospinal meningitis outbreak in Niger

    • Air Meridien leaves 40 passengers stranded at Lagos airport

    • Mouka boss stresses importance of quality sleep

    • Cameroon expels Nigerians fleeing B’Haram, says UN

    • Polio: Rotary targets 56 million Nigerian children for vaccination

    • Live wire electrocutes three siblings in Delta

    • Police bar mother from seeing son arrested since 2015

    • Sacked Edo pastor plants explosives in church

      THE NATION:

    • Makarfi accuses Sheriff of plotting to hijack PDP for 2019 presidential bid

    • Senate angry as Customs chief Ali shuns invitation

    • AGF to Senate: stay action on CGC’s invitation

    • Senate to probe Saraki, Melaye over bullet-proof car, certificate forgery

    • N5b ‘sub-standard’ tyres: Chinese get N10m bail

    • Fed Govt states, councils share N429.127b for Feb

    • Peterside resigns from Stanbic IBTC board

    • PenCom seeks closer ties with RSAs, retirees with construction of six offices

    • Skye Bank begins sale of 2017 JAMB/UTME E-Pins

    • Senate summons Emefiele over intervention fund

    • INEC won’t transfer 2019 results manually

    • Fayose demolishes three filling stations

    • Ekiti earmarks N4b for pension

    • Benue lost N95b in herdsmen attacks

      VANGUARD:

    • Naira Watch: Naira rises to N420/$

    • Autonomy: NULGE Begins Nationwide Protest Rally

    • Innoson Motors to establish world class manufacturing plant in Uyo

    • ASUU Rejects Pay Cut, Says Nigerian Lecturers Least Paid In Africa

    • LEDAP, SERAP, others condemn attack on Amnesty Int’l office

    • Jigawa Releases Council Elections Date, Guidelines

    • FRSC Mobile Court Convicts 45 Traffic Offenders

    • 20,000 Register For JAMB’s UTME In Two Days

    • Investing In Maternal Health Can Save Nigeria $1.5b Annually — UNFPA

    • Umahi To Southern Churches: Assist Your Counterparts In The North

    • LASG Shuts 100 ‘Pure Water’ Firms

     

    Oluogunjobi, Mar 22, 2017 at 6:21 AM
    #1



