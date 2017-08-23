Submit Post Advertise

Metro Nigeria: Today's Newspaper Headlines [23 August, 2017]

Discussion in 'Metro News' started by RemmyAlex, Aug 23, 2017 at 7:05 AM. Views count: 37

Tags:
  1. RemmyAlex

    RemmyAlex Social Member Curators

    Here are some selected headlines in today's newspaper August 23, 3017.

    Punch

    Nigerians slam Presidency as aide says rodents damage Buhari’s office

    FG may adopt selective minimum wage increase –Osinbajo

    DMO puts MDAs’ outstanding loans at N178bn

    NLC opposes releasing N38bn to Discos for meters

    Utomi floats $135m commodities exchange

    FRSC creates team on Lagos/Ibadan road gridlock

    JAMB pegs varsity admission cut-off mark at 120, poly 100

    Gombe CJ swears in 26 judges

    50% of Nigeria’s diabetics are ignorant of the disease —Experts

    Ajimobi has no right to create beaded kings, says Olubadan

    Protest rocks Edo as truck kills two children, seven others

    Furious uncle breaks two-year-old’s head for soiling bed

    Falconets coach invites 30 for Tanzania tie

    I’ll coach Quadri for free – Ekun

    D’Tigress crush Guinea, set for Senegal test

    The Nation

    Diezani to lose 56 houses in Lagos, Port Harcourt

    Customs intercepts 1,398 rolls of military uniforms at Lagos port

    Stock Exchange places 49 firms under caveat

    Odu’a group, ABUAD to revive Ado-Ekiti textile mill with N12b

    CBN: Forex monthly demand jumps to N588b

    Nigeria ranks third in global internet crimes behind UK, U.S., says NCC

    Constituents threaten to recall Ben Bruce for non performance

    4,000 farmers from three states share N200m BoI cash

    Eid-el-Kabir: Lagos to begin sale of Lake Rice tomorrow

    Cross River govt finds more minerals

    750 Ekiti public school workers get N190m vehicle, housing loans

    Broadcaster accused of murder gets bail in Ibadan

    Rohr names Mikel Obi, 22 others for battles with Cameroon

    Vanguard

    IPOB Not A Terrorist Organisation Say ECA, ILT As Security Chiefs Get Orders On B-Haram, IPOB, Others

    CBN calls for import reducing policy as Nigeria’s monthly import bill rises by 95% to N588bn

    Nigeria loses $1bn annually to medical tourism — Omatseye

    PSC approves promotion of 6,455 senior police officers

    FG bans songs by Olamide, Davido, 9ice

    Adeosun appointed Chairperson, ECOWAS Bank for Investment, Development

    Ex-militants hail Boroh on pipeline surveillance jobs

    32 CROWNED OBAS IN IBADAN: It’s a joke carried too far — Olubadan

    ASUU strike: UI terminates first semester

    NFF begins interviews of coaches for national teams

    Umahi lauds FG for approving $150m for construction of Ring Road across 8 LGAs

    Anambra APC Primaries: 4 Aspirants To Withdraw For Uba

    N3.170m Devt Fund Splits Anambra Community

    Man hacked to death, as leadership tussle turns bloody in Anambra community
     

    Attached Files:

    Last edited: Aug 23, 2017 at 7:16 AM
    RemmyAlex, Aug 23, 2017 at 7:05 AM
    #1



    Comments