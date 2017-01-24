Submit Post Advertise

Metro Nigeria: Today's Newspaper Headlines [24 January, 2017]

    Below are some of the headlines in some selected Nigerian Dailies for today, Tuesday, January 24, 2017.

    VANGUARD:
    • Protests Rock EEDC Offices Over Anti-Labour Policies, Epileptic Power Supply

    • Abuja Airport Repairs For The Good Of Nigerians, Foreigners — Amaechi

    • 15 Die, As Farmers Clash With Herdsmen In Benue

    • Northern Nigeria Now Blighted By Crime, Insecurity—Gov Shettima

    • N-Delta Leaders Move To Reconcile S-South Govs

    • Global Energy Demand To Increase By 40% — OPEC

    • Okonjo-Iweala, Sanusi Begged Us To Save But We Refused —Ex-Gov Obi

    • Man, 37, Docked Over $267,000 Love Scam

    • Economic Growth Sustainable If Driven By Private Sector —Osinbajo

    • Ogbeifun Tasks FG On Resolution Of N-Delta Crisis

    • Edo Goes Tough On CDAs, Outlaws Collection Of Revenues By Individuals

    • Reps Summon Kachikwu, GMD NNPC, NPA Over Petrol Pump Price

    • Rivers Police Arraign 45 Pro-Biafran Agitators For Treason

    • Ministers, Top N-Delta Govt Functionaries Brainstorm On Region’s Security

    • House Of Reps Orders Closure Of Unregistered Pharmaceutical Outlets

    • TURKISH COLLEGE KIDNAP: Victims Starve As Kidnappers Run Out Of Foodstuffs

    • Iheanacho’ll Fight For City Spot, Says Dad
    PUNCH:
    • Foreign airliner loses gear on Abuja airport runway – Amaechi

    • Chibok girls: FG knocks BBOG for anti-Buhari comment

    • Another UNIOSUN student dies, varsity declares holiday

    • Is ban on Christian groups by Katsina varsity justifiable?

    • Northern govs meet monarchs, lament killings, poverty

    • Kill fake drug peddlers, says Obiano

    • Killings: Nobody has monopoly of violence, PFN warns

    • Ex-minister dies at 79, buried amid eulogies

    • PDP, a sleeping lion – Fayose

    • Slain player: Family to launch legal action against NFF
    THE NATION:
    • Buhari insists on Magu

    • Sultan to El-Rufai, others: punish criminals

    • Jammeh: No looted cash on Tinubu’s plane

    • Fed Govt releases N72b for Lagos/Ibadan rail

    • Fed Govt to BBOG: stop grandstanding on Chibok girls

    • OPEC, non-OPEC oil output cuts deal successful, say ministers

    • Inflation: A lexical theory

    • Oyo council poll: ‘We’ve not received court order’

    • How weapons can get onto planes, by experts

    • How to turn economy around, by Peterside

    • MTN Foundation brightens 200 communities

    • Combatting online trolls menace
    NEW TELEGRAPH:
    • 30 Ex-AIGs Sue Buhari

    • Abuja Airport Runway Grounds Lufthansa Aircraft –FG

    • Fuel Pricing: N145 Per Litre Exploitative, Say Reps

    • Fayemi: I Once Drove Taxi, Worked As Security Guard

    • How Nigeria Can Exit Recession – OPS

    • Reps Quiz BOI Boss Over N500bn Airline Intervention Fund

    • Dangote Cement Rewards Distributors With N2.4bn Bonus

    • Shops-On-Wheels Take Over FCT

    • Dickson Urges Traditional Rulers To Promote Peace

    • Slain Banker Gets Justice
     

