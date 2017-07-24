Submit Post Advertise

Metro Nigeria: Today's Newspaper Headlines [24 July, 2017]

    Below are the headlines in some selected Nigerian newspapers for today, 24 July, 2017.

    Punch
    APC governors, Oyegun met Buhari in London — Presidency

    Alleged N13.6bn diversion: Court freezes ex-COAS Minimah’s accounts

    Forgery: 84 immigration officials report to ICPC today

    NHIS: Reps demand N351bn audit from HMOs

    Debt servicing gulped N7.88tn in five years – DMO

    N243bn refund: Labour directs chapters to monitor state govts

    Five B’Haram fighters arrested in Kano

    Two feared killed, others injured in Delta communal clash

    Lagos APC member electrocuted in flooding

    Buhari, APC are authors of hate speeches — PDP

    Lagos builds modern abattoir in Ajegunle

    We will soon sign Iheanacho – Leicester

    Law school expels UI graduate after protesting seat reservation

    Ex-convicts arrested in Bauchi for theft, murder

    Man accused of defiling 13-year-old daughter

    Day-old baby abandoned inside carton in Makurdi

    One electrocuted as flood sacks Rivers residents

    Some retired level 12 civil servants earn N2,000 pension monthly – Adodo


    The Nation
    Diezani $1.7b deals: EFCC sends more proof to UK

    N249.6b ‘hidden’ funds: Fed Govt urges banks to deny in court

    Fed Govt to establish Presidential Council for SDGs

    Six nations to use Nigeria’s $5.8m flight recorder facility

    Adebayo Faleti dies at 86

    Customs e-auction produces 195 winners

    APC post-primary conflicts resolved, says Tinubu

    ASUU to Ajimobi: stop blackmail with LAUTECH audit

    Court dethrones Ondo monarch

    Utomi: a good councilor would have done better than Uduaghan

    Ahmed promises more funds for councils

    Akeredolu appoints acting CJ

    UBA Foundation takes Read Africa Initiative to Kenya

    Osinbajo mourns Onagoruwa


    Vanguard
    Buhari meets APC chiefs in London, says I’m laughing

    LAGOS SCHOOL KIDNAP: 60 days after, Osinbajo assures safe return of abducted students

    Army Redeploys 52 Generals, 597 Other Officers

    Military moves 43 surrendered Boko Haram terrorists to de-radicalisation centre

    Amosun, Ajimobi Mourn As Adebayo Faleti Dies At 86

    FEC Should Trigger Medical Examination Of Buhari Now —Activists

    NHIS Boss’ Suspension: We Must Quiz Health Minister, Reps Insist

    We Need Help To Host National Sports Festival—CRS Govt

    Obaseki Orders Arrest Of Teachers Allegedly Involved In Exam Malpractice

    All Nigerians Deserve Access To Good Health Facilities —Okowa

    Youths Vow To Shut Down Export Terminal, Flow Stations

    Display Honesty, Integrity, Ugwuanyi Tells New Traffic Cadets

    Delsu Honours 100-Yr-Old Ohworode, Asagba Of Asaba

    70th birthday lecture for Erelu Abiola Dosunmu holds Friday

    #LagosLGpolls: Apprehension, As LASIEC Withholds Results
     

