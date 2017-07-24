Below are the headlines in some selected Nigerian newspapers for today, 24 July, 2017. Punch APC governors, Oyegun met Buhari in London — Presidency Alleged N13.6bn diversion: Court freezes ex-COAS Minimah’s accounts Forgery: 84 immigration officials report to ICPC today NHIS: Reps demand N351bn audit from HMOs Debt servicing gulped N7.88tn in five years – DMO N243bn refund: Labour directs chapters to monitor state govts Five B’Haram fighters arrested in Kano Two feared killed, others injured in Delta communal clash Lagos APC member electrocuted in flooding Buhari, APC are authors of hate speeches — PDP Lagos builds modern abattoir in Ajegunle We will soon sign Iheanacho – Leicester Law school expels UI graduate after protesting seat reservation Ex-convicts arrested in Bauchi for theft, murder Man accused of defiling 13-year-old daughter Day-old baby abandoned inside carton in Makurdi One electrocuted as flood sacks Rivers residents Some retired level 12 civil servants earn N2,000 pension monthly – Adodo The Nation Diezani $1.7b deals: EFCC sends more proof to UK N249.6b ‘hidden’ funds: Fed Govt urges banks to deny in court Fed Govt to establish Presidential Council for SDGs Six nations to use Nigeria’s $5.8m flight recorder facility Adebayo Faleti dies at 86 Customs e-auction produces 195 winners APC post-primary conflicts resolved, says Tinubu ASUU to Ajimobi: stop blackmail with LAUTECH audit Court dethrones Ondo monarch Utomi: a good councilor would have done better than Uduaghan Ahmed promises more funds for councils Akeredolu appoints acting CJ UBA Foundation takes Read Africa Initiative to Kenya Osinbajo mourns Onagoruwa Vanguard Buhari meets APC chiefs in London, says I’m laughing LAGOS SCHOOL KIDNAP: 60 days after, Osinbajo assures safe return of abducted students Army Redeploys 52 Generals, 597 Other Officers Military moves 43 surrendered Boko Haram terrorists to de-radicalisation centre Amosun, Ajimobi Mourn As Adebayo Faleti Dies At 86 FEC Should Trigger Medical Examination Of Buhari Now —Activists NHIS Boss’ Suspension: We Must Quiz Health Minister, Reps Insist We Need Help To Host National Sports Festival—CRS Govt Obaseki Orders Arrest Of Teachers Allegedly Involved In Exam Malpractice All Nigerians Deserve Access To Good Health Facilities —Okowa Youths Vow To Shut Down Export Terminal, Flow Stations Display Honesty, Integrity, Ugwuanyi Tells New Traffic Cadets Delsu Honours 100-Yr-Old Ohworode, Asagba Of Asaba 70th birthday lecture for Erelu Abiola Dosunmu holds Friday #LagosLGpolls: Apprehension, As LASIEC Withholds Results