Metro Nigeria: Today's Newspaper Headlines [24 March, 2017]

    Below are some of the headlines in some selected Nigerian Dailies for today, Friday, March 24, 2017.

    PUNCH:
    • Buhari nominates 27 INEC RECs, seeks Senate confirmation

    • Naira may gain further, hits 385/dolla

    • 50% of fruits, vegetables get damaged daily – NEPC

    • Ex-militants write Adeosun, protest non-release of 2016 amnesty budget

    • Wike, Ortom clash over killings in Rivers, Benue

    • Grass-cutting probe: Contracts awarded to 20 ‘ghost’ firms – Senate panel

    • S’Court hears Sheriff’s motion against Makarfi’s appeal May 4

    • Kaduna airport, disaster waiting to happen, say Reps

    • PFI to deliver one million MT of fertilizers

    • Dogara sacks 22 ad hoc committees’ chairs

    • Alleged graft: Kano seals off ex-commissioner’s hospital

    • Osun N165bn debt exaggerated, says Aregbesola

    • Ife crisis: Arrest Hausa suspects in 48 hours, OPC tells FG

    • CP dismisses report on Al-Makura’s son

    • Kids whose mother died in crash reunite with family


      THE NATION:
    • Senate confirms 45 non-career ambassadorial nominees, rejects two

    • NDLEA arrests two with narcotics at MMIA

    • Police: no bomb at U.S. Consulate in Lagos

    • SGF to explain how fake firms got N1.3b contracts

    • Fed Govt raises N2.07b from retail savings bond

    • CBN gets bids for $100m

    • Cynthia Osokogu’s killers to die by hanging

    • Eminent Nigerians for Tinubu Colloquium Tuesday

    • European Union to immunise children in Lagos

    • Osun council polls to hold before Dec

    • Fuel marketers suspend strike in Ekiti

    • Senators seek increased security at National Assembly

    • Prosecutor stalls Metuh’s application for stay of proceedings


      VANGUARD:

    • Arik Air: Experts Blame Airlines’ Failures On Harsh Operating Environment

    • Edo To Enjoy 24hrs Electricity In Six Months – Obaseki

    • Rivers Re-Run: Police Parade Alleged Ballot Box Snatchers

    • Emefiele, Kachikwu To Appear Before Reps C’ttee

    • N5bn libel suit: I will tender my certificate in evidence, Dino Melaye tells Court

    • We’ll Suspend Strike In Few Days – Delta NUT Boss

    • Delta Health Workers Threaten Strike April 1

    • Police Nab Killers Of Kogi Miyetti Allah Chair

    • Bayelsa Govt To Partner Legal Educ Council For NDU Law Faculty’s Accreditation

    • 5 Years After: 2 To Die Over Cynthia Osokogu’s Killing

    • Ekiti Teacher’s Kidnappers Want N20m Ransom
     

