Below are some of the headlines in some selected Nigerian Dailies for today, Friday, March 24, 2017. PUNCH: Buhari nominates 27 INEC RECs, seeks Senate confirmation Naira may gain further, hits 385/dolla 50% of fruits, vegetables get damaged daily – NEPC Ex-militants write Adeosun, protest non-release of 2016 amnesty budget Wike, Ortom clash over killings in Rivers, Benue Grass-cutting probe: Contracts awarded to 20 ‘ghost’ firms – Senate panel S’Court hears Sheriff’s motion against Makarfi’s appeal May 4 Kaduna airport, disaster waiting to happen, say Reps PFI to deliver one million MT of fertilizers Dogara sacks 22 ad hoc committees’ chairs Alleged graft: Kano seals off ex-commissioner’s hospital Osun N165bn debt exaggerated, says Aregbesola Ife crisis: Arrest Hausa suspects in 48 hours, OPC tells FG CP dismisses report on Al-Makura’s son Kids whose mother died in crash reunite with family THE NATION: Senate confirms 45 non-career ambassadorial nominees, rejects two NDLEA arrests two with narcotics at MMIA Police: no bomb at U.S. Consulate in Lagos SGF to explain how fake firms got N1.3b contracts Fed Govt raises N2.07b from retail savings bond CBN gets bids for $100m Cynthia Osokogu’s killers to die by hanging Eminent Nigerians for Tinubu Colloquium Tuesday European Union to immunise children in Lagos Osun council polls to hold before Dec Fuel marketers suspend strike in Ekiti Senators seek increased security at National Assembly Prosecutor stalls Metuh’s application for stay of proceedings VANGUARD: Arik Air: Experts Blame Airlines’ Failures On Harsh Operating Environment Edo To Enjoy 24hrs Electricity In Six Months – Obaseki Rivers Re-Run: Police Parade Alleged Ballot Box Snatchers Emefiele, Kachikwu To Appear Before Reps C’ttee N5bn libel suit: I will tender my certificate in evidence, Dino Melaye tells Court We’ll Suspend Strike In Few Days – Delta NUT Boss Delta Health Workers Threaten Strike April 1 Police Nab Killers Of Kogi Miyetti Allah Chair Bayelsa Govt To Partner Legal Educ Council For NDU Law Faculty’s Accreditation 5 Years After: 2 To Die Over Cynthia Osokogu’s Killing Ekiti Teacher’s Kidnappers Want N20m Ransom