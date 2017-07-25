Submit Post Advertise

Metro Nigeria: Today's Newspaper Headlines [25 July, 2017]

    Below are the headlines in some selected Nigerian newspapers for today, 25 July, 2017.

    Punch
    PDP governors, others to visit President Buhari

    Despite agitations, Nigeria won’t break up, says Gowon

    With Biafra, Igbo’ll remain in Nigeria, says Nnamdi Kanu

    TSA fund: FG serves forfeiture order on banks

    Militants destroy Trans-Niger pipeline, Nigeria loses 150,000bpd

    Power generation falls below 3,000MW, seven plants idle

    Reps seek seven-year jail term for money launderers

    Borno bombers attack two IDP camps, kill six

    Nigeria agrees to 1.8mbpd oil output

    Stock market hits two-year high, soars by N218bn

    CBN returns N51.9bn illegal deductions to bank customers

    N1.1bn subsidy fraud: Arisekola’s son opens defence

    Reps vote on new age for President, govs Wednesday

    Budget row: Fashola faces Reps’ panel Friday

    Delta group protests Okowa’s N13.6bn proposed secretariat

    Catholic laity backs pope’s sanction against Ahiara diocese

    Buhari: Group restates resolve to begin protest August 7


    The Nation
    Buhari not confined to a chair, says governor

    Three dead, 15 injured in Borno IDPs camp attack

    10.5m Nigerian kids out of school, says ministry

    2019 election: 15 political parties form coalition

    Senate moves to review NHIS Act

    IG dismisses three policemen for illegal arrest, extortion

    Yoruba better off during regional govt, say governors

    Soyinka, others pay tributes to Faleti

    N963.7m stolen subsidy: Convict begs court

    OPC to IPOB chief: stop attacking Obasanjo, Tinubu

    Police parade six suspected criminals in Jigawa

    Ambode confident Lagos can generate 3,000MW

    22-year-old cyclist killed in Benue

    Adamawa PDP: we’ll woo Atiku back

    Anti-open grazing bill becomes law in Taraba

    Man gets 20-hour community service for stealing fowls


    Vanguard
    Storm Over Buhari’s Picture With APC Chiefs: It’s Collective Insult On Nigerians— PDP

    Zero Oil Days Clearly Before Us – Osinbajo

    No Referendum, No Polls In Anambra, Kanu Insists

    Only 10.9% Workers Have Retirement Savings Account –NBS

    Nigeria’s Road Infrastructure Better Than Some Countries— Fashola

    Declare Drug Abuse National Emergency, FG Told

    Metering: FG Estimated Metering Based On 6m Households

    Dangote Refinery To Hit 50% Utilisation By 2020

    We Are Not Part Of Victoria Island, Lekki Flooding — Eko Atlantic

    PDP Fixes Aug 19 For Anambra Gov Primary

    NMA Calls For Law Against Quackery In Ebonyi

    Customs Intercepts Contraband Goods Worth N2.5bn In Six Months

    Ekere Assures On Completion Of Abandoned NDDC Projects

    Federations Need Take Off Grant –Judo Boss
     

