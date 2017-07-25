Below are the headlines in some selected Nigerian newspapers for today, 25 July, 2017. Punch PDP governors, others to visit President Buhari Despite agitations, Nigeria won’t break up, says Gowon With Biafra, Igbo’ll remain in Nigeria, says Nnamdi Kanu TSA fund: FG serves forfeiture order on banks Militants destroy Trans-Niger pipeline, Nigeria loses 150,000bpd Power generation falls below 3,000MW, seven plants idle Reps seek seven-year jail term for money launderers Borno bombers attack two IDP camps, kill six Nigeria agrees to 1.8mbpd oil output Stock market hits two-year high, soars by N218bn CBN returns N51.9bn illegal deductions to bank customers N1.1bn subsidy fraud: Arisekola’s son opens defence Reps vote on new age for President, govs Wednesday Budget row: Fashola faces Reps’ panel Friday Delta group protests Okowa’s N13.6bn proposed secretariat Catholic laity backs pope’s sanction against Ahiara diocese Buhari: Group restates resolve to begin protest August 7 The Nation Buhari not confined to a chair, says governor Three dead, 15 injured in Borno IDPs camp attack 10.5m Nigerian kids out of school, says ministry 2019 election: 15 political parties form coalition Senate moves to review NHIS Act IG dismisses three policemen for illegal arrest, extortion Yoruba better off during regional govt, say governors Soyinka, others pay tributes to Faleti N963.7m stolen subsidy: Convict begs court OPC to IPOB chief: stop attacking Obasanjo, Tinubu Police parade six suspected criminals in Jigawa Ambode confident Lagos can generate 3,000MW 22-year-old cyclist killed in Benue Adamawa PDP: we’ll woo Atiku back Anti-open grazing bill becomes law in Taraba Man gets 20-hour community service for stealing fowls Vanguard Storm Over Buhari’s Picture With APC Chiefs: It’s Collective Insult On Nigerians— PDP Zero Oil Days Clearly Before Us – Osinbajo No Referendum, No Polls In Anambra, Kanu Insists Only 10.9% Workers Have Retirement Savings Account –NBS Nigeria’s Road Infrastructure Better Than Some Countries— Fashola Declare Drug Abuse National Emergency, FG Told Metering: FG Estimated Metering Based On 6m Households Dangote Refinery To Hit 50% Utilisation By 2020 We Are Not Part Of Victoria Island, Lekki Flooding — Eko Atlantic PDP Fixes Aug 19 For Anambra Gov Primary NMA Calls For Law Against Quackery In Ebonyi Customs Intercepts Contraband Goods Worth N2.5bn In Six Months Ekere Assures On Completion Of Abandoned NDDC Projects Federations Need Take Off Grant –Judo Boss