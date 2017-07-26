Submit Post Advertise

Metro Nigeria: Today's Newspaper Headlines [26 July, 2017]

Discussion in 'Metro News' started by Oluogunjobi, Jul 26, 2017 at 7:33 AM.

    Below are the headlines in some selected Nigerian newspapers, today, 26 July, 2017.

    Punch
    Cabinet reshuffle likely as Osinbajo inaugurates ministers today

    Finally, N’Assembly passes controversial Peace Corps bill

    Kaduna communities record two-year uninterrupted power supply – FG

    Modular refineries may start in August – Presidency

    IPOB’s call for S’East election boycott bizarre –INEC

    Bill on NSE restructuring passes second reading

    NMRC, MFBs raise N4.5bn for affordable housing scheme

    High-profile fraud cases: EFCC, ICPC not cooperating with AGF, says aide

    Alleged N10.9bn fraud: Finbank ex-legal officer testifies against Nwosu

    9mobile appoints Citi, Standard Bank to find new investors

    Seat reservation: Law School keeps mum over expulsion of student

    Police arraign LG worker for sharing name with UK woman

    Ambode hails verdict on NIWA, inaugurates council chairmen

    Eleyele cashew factory to restart production after 17 years

    Auto crash claims two lives in Imo

    B’Haram: Widows exceed 54,911 official figure, says Shettima

    Plateau confirms fresh Lassa cases, Dengue fever

    APC’s bad governance has divided Nigeria — Wike

    Nigeria won’t progress with 1999 Constitution, says Bisi Akande

    Buhari sad over renewed Kaduna killings, says El-Rufai

    Rebecca Dali wins UN humanitarian award


    The Nation
    Senate may pass Nigeria Financial Intelligence Bill today

    Senators set for showdown over plan to abolish Land Use Act

    Fed Govt spent N34b on overseas training for Niger Delta youths, says Boroh

    Awolowo: N5b to boost tannery, plastic export coming

    Leaders kick as $1.5b loan for Lagos-Ibadan railway is stuck

    Security men disrupt Shi’ites parade

    Minister urges CAC workers to resume today

    Court turns down Fayemi’s application to stop probe panel

    Customs CG orders removal of illegal checkpoints

    Governors to council: restore LAUTECH’s glory

    6,199 operation Lafiya Dole officers promoted

    Kidnapping: Police deploy 600 special forces in Abuja-Kaduna highway

    Govt to concession Onitsha port this year, says Amaechi

    Oyo not seeking N100b loan, says finance commissioner

    Two injured as NURTW, RTEAN members clash in Ondo

    Cholera kills two in Lagos


    Vanguard
    I shall return to my duties, continue serving Nigerians soon – Buhari

    Young Nigerians push for removal of political age limits

    Only referendum‘ll resolve problems in Nigeria — Pro-Biafra groups

    Restructuring: Nigeria Has Lot Of Imperfections —APGA Chieftain

    Recession: CBN Warns As FG Records N2.51trn Deficit In 6 Mths

    No ‘Killer’ Anti-Malarial Drugs In Nigeria, NAFDAC Assures

    Agbakoba Writes OBJ: Tell Elders To Give Way To Young Leaders

    FG To Leverage ICT, Open Up Economy To Foreign Investors — Minister

    Enugu CJ discharges 3, grants 15 inmates bail in Nsukka Prisons

    Kano Women Accuse Govt, Police Of Frustrating Anti-Rape Protest

    Army Lifts Siege To Delta, Bayelsa Riverine Communities

    Widow Cries To Buratai Over ‘Missing’ Son

    NANS hails Tambuwal over N900 million tuition, allowances

    Borno Embarks On 10.7km Fencing Of UNIMAID

    Hundreds Of Imo Pensioners Pray God For Rescue

    Oil spill: Reps mandate ExxonMobil to clean up A-Ibom community
     

