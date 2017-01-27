Submit Post Advertise

Metro Nigeria: Today's Newspaper Headlines [27 January, 2017]

January 27, 2017

    Below are some of the headlines in some selected Nigerian Dailies for today, Friday, January 27, 2017.

    PUNCH:

    • Oil marketer jailed 69 years, to return N754m to FG

    • Ikeja Electric refuses to energise transformer bought by community

    • Police arrest hospital proprietor for illegal surgery

    • Two killed, seven injured in Ogun gas plant explosion

    • NTIC: Police confirm four suspects’ arrest, recover N1.2m

    • Buhari's health: President should address Nigerians, says NLC

    • SGF must defend himself or resign, say senators

    • Court orders interim forfeiture of Malabu oil blocks to FG

    • Kashamu must face drug charges, US court rules

    • N22.8bn suit: Court admits more exhibits against ex-NAF chief, Amosu

    • Justice Yunusa admitted taking N1.5m from Rickey Tarfa

    • Ex-gov spent N2.8bn on town ravaged by B'Haram – Witness

    • Justice ministry has recovered stolen N18.5bn, says AGF

    • Boko Haram: Corpers return to Adamawa after five years

    • Employers pay N5.2bn fine for not remitting workers’ pension contributions

    • LASG stops LAWMA from collecting waste bills

    • Unknown gunmen shot Weeks' counsel

    • Peacemaker kills fighter with plank for being rude

    • 16 die, 22 injured in Katsina road crashes

      THE NATION:

    • Justice Ministry recovers N18.15b looted fund

    • Reps to investigate telcos for shortchanging fed govt

    • Reps seek ex-ministers’ trial over $470m CCTV contract

    • EFCC seizes $1.6b Malabu oil block from Shell, others

    • Buhari not in London hospital, says Presidency

    • Renowned author Emecheta dies at 72

    • N1b for 705 LSETF beneficiaries

    • Saraki names Ndume INEC committee chairman

    • APC constitution review aimed at Oyegun’s critics, says Timi Frank

    • Senate probes alleged irregularities in award of road contracts by BPP

    • Court jails two oil magnates 69 years for subsidy fraud

    • Forex: Manufactures call for review of 41 banned items

      VANGUARD:

    • 2baba, other stars to march against Buhari’s policies

    • No plan to visit Buhari by Governors – Lai Mohammed

    • Judges not owed four months salary arrears — Senate

    • Manufacturers Seek 5% Concessionary Interest Rate

    • Edo-Osagie Flays Ikimi’s Call For Zoning Of 2019 Presidential Ticket To South

    • ALLEGED DIVERSION OF $9BN: Reps Order Probe Of NDPHC

    • Powerful Interests Funding Push To Reverse Forex Policy —CBN

    • Butcher’s Son Now Nigeria’s Best Medical Graduate

    • Bauchi formulates 30-year water devt plan

    • Jigawa Earmarks N21.2bn For Road Projects

    • Those Defecting To APC Are Motivated By Hunger, Business Interest —Ekweremadu

    • NYSC Scheme, Major Unifying Factor —Obaseki

    • NIMASA D-G To Shell: Don’t Relocate Your Corporate HQ From P-Harcourt

    • Report of N30,000 levy for retiring nurses’ send off untrue – LASUTH

    • Bayelsa govt floats N10bn Entrepreneur Devt Fund

    • More Eagles To Join Mikel In China
     

    Jan 27, 2017
