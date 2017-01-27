Below are some of the headlines in some selected Nigerian Dailies for today, Friday, January 27, 2017. PUNCH: Oil marketer jailed 69 years, to return N754m to FG Ikeja Electric refuses to energise transformer bought by community Police arrest hospital proprietor for illegal surgery Two killed, seven injured in Ogun gas plant explosion NTIC: Police confirm four suspects’ arrest, recover N1.2m Buhari's health: President should address Nigerians, says NLC SGF must defend himself or resign, say senators Court orders interim forfeiture of Malabu oil blocks to FG Kashamu must face drug charges, US court rules N22.8bn suit: Court admits more exhibits against ex-NAF chief, Amosu Justice Yunusa admitted taking N1.5m from Rickey Tarfa Ex-gov spent N2.8bn on town ravaged by B'Haram – Witness Justice ministry has recovered stolen N18.5bn, says AGF Boko Haram: Corpers return to Adamawa after five years Employers pay N5.2bn fine for not remitting workers’ pension contributions LASG stops LAWMA from collecting waste bills Unknown gunmen shot Weeks' counsel Peacemaker kills fighter with plank for being rude 16 die, 22 injured in Katsina road crashes THE NATION: Justice Ministry recovers N18.15b looted fund Reps to investigate telcos for shortchanging fed govt Reps seek ex-ministers’ trial over $470m CCTV contract EFCC seizes $1.6b Malabu oil block from Shell, others Buhari not in London hospital, says Presidency Renowned author Emecheta dies at 72 N1b for 705 LSETF beneficiaries Saraki names Ndume INEC committee chairman APC constitution review aimed at Oyegun’s critics, says Timi Frank Senate probes alleged irregularities in award of road contracts by BPP Court jails two oil magnates 69 years for subsidy fraud Forex: Manufactures call for review of 41 banned items VANGUARD: 2baba, other stars to march against Buhari’s policies No plan to visit Buhari by Governors – Lai Mohammed Judges not owed four months salary arrears — Senate Manufacturers Seek 5% Concessionary Interest Rate Edo-Osagie Flays Ikimi’s Call For Zoning Of 2019 Presidential Ticket To South ALLEGED DIVERSION OF $9BN: Reps Order Probe Of NDPHC Powerful Interests Funding Push To Reverse Forex Policy —CBN Butcher’s Son Now Nigeria’s Best Medical Graduate Bauchi formulates 30-year water devt plan Jigawa Earmarks N21.2bn For Road Projects Those Defecting To APC Are Motivated By Hunger, Business Interest —Ekweremadu NYSC Scheme, Major Unifying Factor —Obaseki NIMASA D-G To Shell: Don’t Relocate Your Corporate HQ From P-Harcourt Report of N30,000 levy for retiring nurses’ send off untrue – LASUTH Bayelsa govt floats N10bn Entrepreneur Devt Fund More Eagles To Join Mikel In China