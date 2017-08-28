Submit Post Advertise

Metro Nigeria: Today's Newspaper Headlines [28 August, 2017]

    Here are some selected headlines in today's newspapers, August 28, 2017.

    Punch

    Buhari not being manipulated, Osinbajo not sidelined –Presidency

    B’Haram leader who took part in Chibok girls kidnap surrenders

    ASUU to meet FG again on strike

    98% of documents in crude sale transactions fake — NNPC

    CBN, others unveil new homeownership scheme

    Northern elders attack Ohanaeze over Kanu …say Igbo group ‘trivialising criminality’

    Ignore Diezani’s protesters, Sagay tells Buhari

    Our quit notice to northerners, Yoruba stands – N’Delta militants

    S’South, S’East govs meet over power devolution, state police

    IYC faults Buhari’s handling of IPOB, N’Delta agitators

    Police declare Misau a deserter, probe him for forgery

    Cops beat lawyers for ‘disrespecting’ Assistant Commissioner of Police

    Niger gov wants corrupt persons barred from politics

    Anambra poll: PDP gov primary holds today

    Nwoye elected APC gov candidate in Anambra

    Construction of Lagos business city set to begin

    Lagos task force official steals impounded motorcycle

    40-year-old lures pupil with bread, defiles her

    Police arrest suspected killers of Ondo students

    The Nation

    Boko Haram ‘commander’: I led Chibok schoolgirls kidnap

    Diezani: Court rules today on ‘hidden’ N7.6b

    JAMB defends low minimum cut-off marks

    I won’t go on exile, IPOB leader Kanu tells supporters

    $14.1b forex deals attract investors

    Police declare senator as deserter

    Amnesty trained 14,366 ex-agitators, says Boroh

    Pilgrim under probe for ‘illegally collecting $500’

    Ajimobi warns Olubadan to stay away from politics

    Rivers East district has no senator, says Wike

    Lagos ready as Africa’s entertainment tourism hub, says Ambode

    Ex-PPPRA chief joins Ekiti governorship race

    Eid-el-Kabir: Osun offers free train ride

    Robbers raid Bayelsa homes for flatscreen TVs

    26-year-old arraigned for ‘stealing’ diesel

    Vanguard

    Abba Kyari Mobilised Support For Osinbajo —Presidency

    SERAP Asks Buhari To End Monitoring Of Nigerians On Social Media

    Abuja Court Hears Motion On Genuine Executive Of APDA

    Corruption: Police Declare Senator Misau Wanted For Forgery

    Owerri market demolition: No one died, says Okorocha; Lies, my 10-yr-old son is dead – father

    EON Reality plans $50m investment for Lagos

    3 die in Lagos cult war, shops looted, vehicles vandalised

    Edo Super 4 Teams Line Behind Super Eagles Against Cameroon

    2018: We’ll Win Osun Gov Poll — APC

    Nigeria Remains The Hope Of Africa, Gov Bello Tells Nigerian Youths In London

    Itsekiri Ripoff Suit: Lori-Ogbebor Can Sue Govt, Chevron, Ayiri, Others – Court

    Kanu Says His Arresters Will Die
     

