Here are some selected headlines in today's newspapers, August 28, 2017. Punch Buhari not being manipulated, Osinbajo not sidelined –Presidency B’Haram leader who took part in Chibok girls kidnap surrenders ASUU to meet FG again on strike 98% of documents in crude sale transactions fake — NNPC CBN, others unveil new homeownership scheme Northern elders attack Ohanaeze over Kanu …say Igbo group ‘trivialising criminality’ Ignore Diezani’s protesters, Sagay tells Buhari Our quit notice to northerners, Yoruba stands – N’Delta militants S’South, S’East govs meet over power devolution, state police IYC faults Buhari’s handling of IPOB, N’Delta agitators Police declare Misau a deserter, probe him for forgery Cops beat lawyers for ‘disrespecting’ Assistant Commissioner of Police Niger gov wants corrupt persons barred from politics Anambra poll: PDP gov primary holds today Nwoye elected APC gov candidate in Anambra Construction of Lagos business city set to begin Lagos task force official steals impounded motorcycle 40-year-old lures pupil with bread, defiles her Police arrest suspected killers of Ondo students The Nation Boko Haram ‘commander’: I led Chibok schoolgirls kidnap Diezani: Court rules today on ‘hidden’ N7.6b JAMB defends low minimum cut-off marks I won’t go on exile, IPOB leader Kanu tells supporters $14.1b forex deals attract investors Police declare senator as deserter Amnesty trained 14,366 ex-agitators, says Boroh Pilgrim under probe for ‘illegally collecting $500’ Ajimobi warns Olubadan to stay away from politics Rivers East district has no senator, says Wike Lagos ready as Africa’s entertainment tourism hub, says Ambode Ex-PPPRA chief joins Ekiti governorship race Eid-el-Kabir: Osun offers free train ride Robbers raid Bayelsa homes for flatscreen TVs 26-year-old arraigned for ‘stealing’ diesel Vanguard Abba Kyari Mobilised Support For Osinbajo —Presidency SERAP Asks Buhari To End Monitoring Of Nigerians On Social Media Abuja Court Hears Motion On Genuine Executive Of APDA Corruption: Police Declare Senator Misau Wanted For Forgery Owerri market demolition: No one died, says Okorocha; Lies, my 10-yr-old son is dead – father EON Reality plans $50m investment for Lagos 3 die in Lagos cult war, shops looted, vehicles vandalised Edo Super 4 Teams Line Behind Super Eagles Against Cameroon 2018: We’ll Win Osun Gov Poll — APC Nigeria Remains The Hope Of Africa, Gov Bello Tells Nigerian Youths In London Itsekiri Ripoff Suit: Lori-Ogbebor Can Sue Govt, Chevron, Ayiri, Others – Court Kanu Says His Arresters Will Die