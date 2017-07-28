Submit Post Advertise

Metro Nigeria: Today's Newspaper Headlines [28 July, 2017]

    Below are the headlines in some selected Nigerian newspapers for today, 28 July, 2017.

    Punch
    FG plans N7.9tn budget for 2018

    We met Buhari in improved condition –Governors

    Senate tells RMAFC to review revenue sharing formula

    Senate okays $750m foreign loans for Ogun, Kaduna, Enugu, others

    House to swear-in Hembe’s replacement after recess

    NRC increases speed of Abuja-Kaduna trains to 130km/h

    Nigeria, UN sign $4.3bn pact for sustainable development

    CAC agrees to pay workers N1bn salary differentials, pension

    B’Haram attack: NNPC suspends oil search in Chad Basin

    BBOG to march on Aso Villa Aug. 1

    Babalakin, Ali say education reform’ll solve Nigeria’s problems

    Shell, Seplat’s oil production rises to pre-attack levels

    Google Map adds 1,000 new addresses to Lagos

    Five UNIMAID workers killed, four missing in B’Haram attack – ASUU

    10 hackers get bail in N150m banking fraud trial

    Civil servant arraigned for anti-Saraki Facebook posts

    C’River teachers kick against salary payment by LGs

    Imo businessman arrested in Lagos for trafficking Ghanaians

    The Nation
    Buhari and I have not spoken in two years, says Fayose

    Senate approves $1.806b Chinese loan for rail projects

    Osinbajo orders Service Chiefs to Borno

    Senate passes Bill to separate NFIU from EFCC in seven days

    House rejects power devolution

    Knocks for Senate over amendments to 1999 Constitution

    Igbo ancestral home to sue Kanu for ‘desecrating land’ in Anambra

    Dalung Inaugurates Gymnastics Board

    Obasanjo’s third term plot was real – Fayose

    Ex-Guardian man sworn in as commissioner in Enugu

    Teenager raped, killed for ‘refusing love advances’

    Man gets two years for stealing employer’s N1.7m


    Vanguard
    Nnamdi Kanu Violated Bail Conditions By Addressing Huge Rallies Arrest Him, Arewa Youths To Osinbajo

    NDIC wins N556m debt case for depositors of former Lead Merchant Bank

    Total rejection of restructuring shows Nigeria can never be one – IPOB

    Panic as soldiers invade Rivers community, raze 15 houses

    Forget Planned Revamping Of P-H Refinery, Senate Tells FG, Agip

    Attack On Buhari: Common Sense, Decency Have Eluded Fayose – Oyegun

    ALUU 4: Court reserves judgment for Monday

    Okonjo-Iweala named director at UK bank

    Justice Obaseki for burial August 7

    Let’s Make S-East Industrial Hub — ThinkEast

    No plan to sack radio, television stations – Ondo govt

    Rural devt: Ugwuanyi disburses N53m to 44 communities

    15 Parties To Field Joint Candidates In Anambra, Ekiti, Osun Polls

    Osun commits N5.1bn to salary other payments

    Katsina Dep Gov, 4 Others To Appear Before Assembly Over Insecurity
     

