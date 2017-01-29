Submit Post Advertise

Metro Nigeria: Today's Newspaper Headlines [29 January, 2017]

Discussion in 'Metro News' started by Oluogunjobi, Jan 29, 2017 at 7:07 AM. Views count: 258

Tags:
  1. Oluogunjobi

    Oluogunjobi Social Member Curators

    Below are some of the headlines in some selected Nigerian Dailies for today, Sunday, January 29, 2017.

    PUNCH
    • Independent marketers threaten to stop lifting fuel this week

    • Only 40 super-rich Nigerians pay correct tax — Govt report

    • Helicopter drama: Seized aircraft bought by Amaechi, says Wike

    • FG’s school feeding project starts poorly — Investigation

    • Apostle Suleman to appear before DSS with 30 lawyers

    • Magu: Senators demand new report from DSS

    • APC: Nnamani becomes S'East leader, backs Buhari for second term

    • Gunmen abduct Catholic priest in Delta, demand N10m ransom

    • S'East politicians sponsoring IPOB protests – MASSOB

    • Ondo assembly crisis: I’m still speaker, says Akindele

    • Okorocha promises N5m reward for rearrest of kidnap kingpin

    • PDP faults Okorocha on aircraft purchase

    • Police arrest four robbery suspects

      THE NATION:

    • Confusion, anger as US begins to bar Muslims

    • How 10 of us kidnapped Turkish School students, by suspect

    • 2019: Nnamani, Iwuanyanwu, S\East APC leaders back Buhari

    • Wike: Seized helicopters belong to Rivers State

    • DSS invites Apostle Suleman over ‘inciting’ sermon

    • N23.29b bribery scandal: INEC staff in Lagos, Adamawa, Gombe, Enugu, Anambra top suspects list

    • Mother of four dies in Kano after 5th caesarian session

    • Lagos/Ibadan expressway: Harrowing tales from traffic lockdown

    • Record Breaker: Serena wins ‘Williams War’, erases Graf record

    • Ceding Agatu land to herdsmen is invitation to another mayhem, Rep warns

    • FGPL: Nze Duru is off course on court order, PenCom tells DPPF

    • Tribal and personal interests must take back seat in Niger Delta –Boroh

    • Two factions lay claim to Ondo Speakership

      VANGUARD:

    • FG Earmarks $1.2b For Kano-Kaduna Rail Line

    • LEGAL VIEW: As Acting President, Osinbajo Can Exercise All The Powers Of The President – Sagay, Others

    • Buhari’s Food For School Pupils In Anambra, Osun Not Going Round – Cooks

    • Instead Of Biafra Agitation, Go Back Home And Develop South-East, Charly Boy Tells Ndigbo

    • Man With 90 Wives, Bello Masaba, Dies At 93

    • Why Govt Needs To Pump Huge Funds Into The Economy – Olatujoye, Ex-CBN Director

    • The Day Ijaw, Itsekiri, Urhobo Stormed Ekiti For Oritsejafor’s In-Law

    • Bolt: I’m Not Happy Losing A Medal

    • Edo Bye-Election: APC Candidate In Early Lead, Oshiomhole Predicts Victory

    • Scores Feared Killed As Boko Haram Ambushes Motorists In Borno

     

    Attached Files:

    Oluogunjobi, Jan 29, 2017 at 7:07 AM
    #1



    You may like

    Comments