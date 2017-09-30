Here are some selected headlines in today's newspaper, September 30 2017. Punch Nigeria @57: Buhari, Saraki, Sambo pray inside Aso Rock Appeal court orders DSS to produce Dasuki in Metuh’s trial UK seeks clarification about Kanu’s status, whereabouts from FG No proof military killed IPOB members – Col. Musa, Deputy Director, Army Public Relations, 82 Division 600,000 TB cases recorded annually –Minister FG condemns Cameroon’s forced repatriation of IDPs Rice importation drops by 88.4% – FG Ita-Giwa asks FG to resettle displaced Bakassi indigenes Kaduna: PCN seals 395 pharmacies, patent medicine stores Umahi suspends headmaster, seven teachers for skipping work in Ebonyi Fayose’s commissioners may spend holiday in EFCC custody Kaduna LG poll to hold December 30 Awo’s statue, piece of artwork, not photograph – Lagos govt The Nation 2nd Niger Bridge will be a reality — Osinbajo Nigeria’s unity tops Speakers’ joint session Oct 1: Igbo in the North shun kinsmen’s fresh calls to quit FG evacuates Nigerians in Caribbean Islands devastated by hurricane Court orders MTN to pay ex-Nigerian operations manager N4.8billion Court adjourns Mbanefo’s N100m libel suit until Nov. 6 National electricity grid collapses Army kills 2 Boko Haram food suppliers Boko Haram keeps 3 million kids out of school in North East Protesters at US embassy kick over stance on IPOB PDP suspends ex- Anambra chair for four years Flood sacks 116 villages in Niger, washes away farmlands Workers, lawyer hail EFCC’s arrest of Ekiti officials Obaseki sacks Perm Sec over N283m budget padding Man kills 55-yr-old mother, rips her womb open Vanguard Nnamdi Kanu not in custody of Military, DHQ tells IPOB Senate will hasten the passage of Gender Bill, Saraki Justice Ajumogobia earned N120m in 13 years: Accountant Emir of Katsina urges Buhari to sign Peace Corps Bill, for national integration NIRSAL disburses N2.6bn to farmers Cameroon’s alleged deportation of Nigerian refugees worrisome – Dabiri-Erewa Exam fraud: Edo Govt. sacks perm sec Idahosa, suspends 3 others Nigerian lesbian woman attempts suicide over deportation