  Article: Hypertension: Causes, Symptoms and Treatment Of The Silent Killer

Metro Nigeria: Today's Newspaper Headlines [30 September 2017]

Discussion in 'Metro News' started by RemmyAlex, Sep 30, 2017 at 7:57 AM.

  RemmyAlex

    Sep 30, 2017 at 7:57 AM

    Here are some selected headlines in today's newspaper, September 30 2017.

    Punch

    Nigeria @57: Buhari, Saraki, Sambo pray inside Aso Rock

    Appeal court orders DSS to produce Dasuki in Metuh’s trial

    UK seeks clarification about Kanu’s status, whereabouts from FG

    No proof military killed IPOB members – Col. Musa, Deputy Director, Army Public Relations, 82 Division

    600,000 TB cases recorded annually –Minister

    FG condemns Cameroon’s forced repatriation of IDPs

    Rice importation drops by 88.4% – FG

    Ita-Giwa asks FG to resettle displaced Bakassi indigenes

    Kaduna: PCN seals 395 pharmacies, patent medicine stores

    Umahi suspends headmaster, seven teachers for skipping work in Ebonyi

    Fayose’s commissioners may spend holiday in EFCC custody

    Kaduna LG poll to hold December 30

    Awo’s statue, piece of artwork, not photograph – Lagos govt

    The Nation

    2nd Niger Bridge will be a reality — Osinbajo

    Nigeria’s unity tops Speakers’ joint session

    Oct 1: Igbo in the North shun kinsmen’s fresh calls to quit

    FG evacuates Nigerians in Caribbean Islands devastated by hurricane

    Court orders MTN to pay ex-Nigerian operations manager N4.8billion

    Court adjourns Mbanefo’s N100m libel suit until Nov. 6

    National electricity grid collapses

    Army kills 2 Boko Haram food suppliers

    Boko Haram keeps 3 million kids out of school in North East

    Protesters at US embassy kick over stance on IPOB

    PDP suspends ex- Anambra chair for four years

    Flood sacks 116 villages in Niger, washes away farmlands

    Workers, lawyer hail EFCC’s arrest of Ekiti officials

    Obaseki sacks Perm Sec over N283m budget padding

    Man kills 55-yr-old mother, rips her womb open

    Vanguard

    Nnamdi Kanu not in custody of Military, DHQ tells IPOB

    Senate will hasten the passage of Gender Bill, Saraki

    Justice Ajumogobia earned N120m in 13 years: Accountant

    Emir of Katsina urges Buhari to sign Peace Corps Bill, for national integration

    NIRSAL disburses N2.6bn to farmers

    Cameroon’s alleged deportation of Nigerian refugees worrisome – Dabiri-Erewa

    Exam fraud: Edo Govt. sacks perm sec Idahosa, suspends 3 others

    Nigerian lesbian woman attempts suicide over deportation
     

