Metro Nigeria: Today's Newspaper Headlines [31 July, 2017]

    Below are the headlines in some selected Nigerian newspapers today, 31 July, 2017.

    Punch
    Julius Berger suspends work on Lagos-Ibadan Expressway

    2017 hajj: Osinbajo inaugurates airlift of 79,000 pilgrims

    Osinbajo orders oil workers’ rescue, Army recovers 21 more corpses

    Boko Haram: ASUU threatens strike if FG doesn’t rescue abducted lecturers

    Reps grumble as delivery of N6.1bn exotic cars stalls

    FUG Pensions targets N500bn assets

    Update your curriculum, NAICOM tells CIIN

    Caution Kanu, northern govs urge S’East counterparts

    Igbo won’t support Nigeria’s breakup, says Orji Kalu

    Lagos police detain, starve seven- month pregnant woman over N50

    Wike forging more documents to persecute me —Amaechi

    APC lawmaker, others file suit for Banire’s expulsion

    Kebbi inaugurates N10bn rice mill

    Agric can solve Oyo cash problem —Akande

    Wrong diagnosis: Graduate died from pneumonia – Autopsy

    Ogun monarch’s assassination: Lawyer vows to expose killers

    Badoo strikes again in Ikorodu, kills couple, two kids


    The Nation
    Osinbajo orders more push in war against Boko Haram

    North’s youths to withdraw Igbo quit notice

    TSA: Govt saves N4b bank charges monthly

    Minister: foreign investors jostling to buy over 9Mobile

    Solid minerals: Govt screens applicants for $150m grant

    N20b export grant inadequate, says MAN

    Global banking board elects Aina as chairman

    Wike to renovate schools in Amaechi’s town, says Rivers PDP

    Chinese firm to invest N10b in Osun

    Soldiers take over Ikere-Ekiti

    Benue Water board executes 638 projects in two years

    Kwara APC holds peaceful congress

    Wife to husband: produce our son missing for seven years

    Delivery man in court for ‘stealing parcels worth N529,000’

    189 SIM cards retrieved from accused persons, prosecutor tells court

    Fake lawyer jailed two and a half years


    Vanguard
    Boko Haram: IGP, DSS meets IGP, DSS boss, Chiefs

    FG Adopts $11bn Dangote Refinery Under New Petroleum Policy

    NEW ROAD MAP: FG, IOCs earmark N2trn for 457 projects in N’Delta

    N-Delta militants to resume fresh attacks Sept 31

    Saraki, Dogara, Adeosun, Emefiele, Others Back NSE’s Conversion

    GenCos Present 7-Point Demand To Osinbajo

    $43.4 m, N200m probe: No decision yet on Lawal, Oke – Presidency

    325m People Have Viral Hepatitis — WHO

    Kaduna NUJ invasion attempt to kill me, others; says Shehu Sani

    IPOB storms church, tells Obiano no election in Anambra we want referendum

    Katsina to establish refinery – Commissioner

    GTBank celebrates 10th anniversary of LSE listing

    APGA Primaries: 2 Anambra Courts Stop Agbaso

    Transport: BRT Operator Reviews Fares Downwards
     

