Below are the headlines in some selected Nigerian newspapers today, 31 July, 2017. Punch Julius Berger suspends work on Lagos-Ibadan Expressway 2017 hajj: Osinbajo inaugurates airlift of 79,000 pilgrims Osinbajo orders oil workers’ rescue, Army recovers 21 more corpses Boko Haram: ASUU threatens strike if FG doesn’t rescue abducted lecturers Reps grumble as delivery of N6.1bn exotic cars stalls FUG Pensions targets N500bn assets Update your curriculum, NAICOM tells CIIN Caution Kanu, northern govs urge S’East counterparts Igbo won’t support Nigeria’s breakup, says Orji Kalu Lagos police detain, starve seven- month pregnant woman over N50 Wike forging more documents to persecute me —Amaechi APC lawmaker, others file suit for Banire’s expulsion Kebbi inaugurates N10bn rice mill Agric can solve Oyo cash problem —Akande Wrong diagnosis: Graduate died from pneumonia – Autopsy Ogun monarch’s assassination: Lawyer vows to expose killers Badoo strikes again in Ikorodu, kills couple, two kids The Nation Osinbajo orders more push in war against Boko Haram North’s youths to withdraw Igbo quit notice TSA: Govt saves N4b bank charges monthly Minister: foreign investors jostling to buy over 9Mobile Solid minerals: Govt screens applicants for $150m grant N20b export grant inadequate, says MAN Global banking board elects Aina as chairman Wike to renovate schools in Amaechi’s town, says Rivers PDP Chinese firm to invest N10b in Osun Soldiers take over Ikere-Ekiti Benue Water board executes 638 projects in two years Kwara APC holds peaceful congress Wife to husband: produce our son missing for seven years Delivery man in court for ‘stealing parcels worth N529,000’ 189 SIM cards retrieved from accused persons, prosecutor tells court Fake lawyer jailed two and a half years Vanguard Boko Haram: IGP, DSS meets IGP, DSS boss, Chiefs FG Adopts $11bn Dangote Refinery Under New Petroleum Policy NEW ROAD MAP: FG, IOCs earmark N2trn for 457 projects in N’Delta N-Delta militants to resume fresh attacks Sept 31 Saraki, Dogara, Adeosun, Emefiele, Others Back NSE’s Conversion GenCos Present 7-Point Demand To Osinbajo $43.4 m, N200m probe: No decision yet on Lawal, Oke – Presidency 325m People Have Viral Hepatitis — WHO Kaduna NUJ invasion attempt to kill me, others; says Shehu Sani IPOB storms church, tells Obiano no election in Anambra we want referendum Katsina to establish refinery – Commissioner GTBank celebrates 10th anniversary of LSE listing APGA Primaries: 2 Anambra Courts Stop Agbaso Transport: BRT Operator Reviews Fares Downwards