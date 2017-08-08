Submit Post Advertise

Metro Nigeria: Today's Newspaper Headlines [8 August, 2017]

Discussion in 'Metro News' started by RemmyAlex, Aug 8, 2017 at 8:05 AM. Views count: 1

Tags:
  1. RemmyAlex

    RemmyAlex Social Member Curators

    Here are some selected headlines in today's newspaper August 8, 2017.

    Punch

    Invest in Nigeria or regret in 10 years, Osinbajo tells investors

    Atiku asks FG to arrest those behind anti-Igbo song

    Protesters invade Villa, demand medical panel on Buhari’s health status

    NNPC owes oil firms N2tn in cash call —GMD

    Ajaokuta-Warri rail ready in June 2018, says FG

    10,000 youths, including Lagos pupils’ abductors, to protect pipelines

    Police to arraign cop who looted Jonathan’s property Tuesday

    2019: Buhari campaign office appoints coordinators

    Buhari’s wife returns to London three days after arrival

    Two soldiers, 12 B’Haram fighters killed in ambush operations

    NSIA revives 11 fertilizer blending plants

    Firm produces CCTV cameras for local market

    Edo approves special bursary for visually-impaired students

    Unpaid salaries: ASUU tackles Kogi govt

    Wikki fan attacks ref, injures her eye with stone

    Navy denies holding tortured rating, fingers DSS

    Govt tells mechanics, hawkers to leave Lagos Island

    The Nation

    Buhari won’t resign, says Presidency

    Diezani loses $37.5m Banana Island mansion to Fed Govt

    Church killings: It’s all gang war, says governor

    Court fixes Friday for hearing of suits by Melaye, APC against recall

    Osun spends N5.1b on salaries, pensions

    Arewa/Igbo joint panel fails to call off quit notice

    PDP to kick out Kashamu

    APGA seeks Agbaso’s arrest over alleged secretariat burglary

    CCECC to take delivery of 45,000 tons of rail tracks in Oct

    States to earn dividend from sovereign wealth fund from 2018

    EFCC probes suspect over 849 ATMs

    Police arrest four for ‘killing’ farmer in Ondo

    Rain destroys N500m worth of farm produce in Jigawa

    Gunmen abduct passengers in Rivers

    Vanguard

    Nigeria, Best Economic Destination In Africa — Osinbajo

    Oil Exploration’ll Be Unprofitable In 13 Yrs — CSJ

    NNPC Secures $3.8bn FDI For 4 Oil Projects

    Appeal Court Upholds PCN’s Regulatory Powers

    C’tee distributes 20,000mt of food items to 54,000 IDPs in Bauchi

    LUTH Gets New Diagnostic, Training Centres

    Sokoto Orthopaedic Hospital Conducts Knee Transplant

    Lull At Lagos LG Elections Tribunal, With No Petition Filed

    ‘Bishop’ In Police Net Over N500m Fraud

    NAFDAC Nabs 5 Fakers Of Cough Syrup, Wines

    A-Court upturns artisan’s death sentence

    Delta housewife attempts suicide because husband slapped her
     

    Attached Files:

    RemmyAlex, Aug 8, 2017 at 8:05 AM
    #1



    Comments