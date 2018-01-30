Submit Post Advertise

Metro Nigeria: Today's Newspaper Headlines [January 30, 2018]

Discussion in 'Metro News' started by RemmyAlex, Jan 30, 2018 at 6:59 AM. Views count: 380

Tags:
  1. RemmyAlex

    RemmyAlex Social Member Curators

    Here are some selected headlines in today's newspaper, Tuesday, January 30, 2018.

    Headlines from Punch

    Buhari seeks African single market to tackle unemployment, poverty

    Osinbajo, Saraki, Dogara, others in honour parade for Ekwueme

    Reps turn back PINE chair over N45bn budget details

    Parley deadlocked as Reps, Fashola clash over power projects

    Political parties too many, may cause problems in 2019 –INEC

    INEC sued for alleged manipulation of Saraki’s 2015 result

    We received N5.1tn as subsidy payment in nine years –NNPC

    Power grid collapses six times in eight days

    FAAN begins evacuation of abandoned aircraft at Lagos airport

    Education: We’ll declare state of emergency in April, says FG

    APC to present restructuring panel report to Nigerians today

    Stop media comments against IGP, court cautions Misau

    Buhari as AU’s anti-graft champion, a joke – PDP

    Olujimi, aide fight union leader over elevator

    Med-View suspends Dubai flight operations

    APC crisis: Kwankwaso cancels visit to Kano, Presidency intervenes

    You can leave PDP, Fayose tells Adeyeye, others

    Participate in politics, it’s not sinful, Makinde tells Christians

    The Nation

    Dignitaries rise for Ekwueme in Abuja, Enugu

    Senators, Customs boss in new face-off over protocol

    Air Force battles Boko Haram with remotely piloted aircraft

    Nigeria to get private national carrier, says minister

    Nospetco investors get Feb date at Supreme Court

    NSC to importers, exporters: don’t breach palletisation policy

    NIMC eyes 78m for registration

    ICRC pledges suport for Lekki Deep Water Port project

    Falana decries ‘illegal repatriation’ of 12 Cameroonians

    46 held as OPC men clash in Ibadan

    Borno govt bans vehicular movement on three highways

    Abia CJ’s suspension illegal, say NBA chief, activists

    Miyetti Allah begs Imo monarchs, farmers

    Guard kills, burns retired Major in Edo

    Cultism: Police arrest seven in Mushin

    Lawyer escapes from kidnappers in Aba

    FUTO shutdown as non-academic staff begin strike

    Headlines fromVanguard

    Ekwueme: Anambra declares Thursday work free day

    Benue Killings : FG opts for decisive military action to end crisis

    Power Generation Hits 4350MW As Epileptic Supply Persists

    N8.9trn Assessed As Subsidy Payment In 11 Years, PPPRA Tells Senate

    N120bn Bribery Allegation: FG Re-Arraigns Misau, Seeks To Tender Video Evidence

    2019: No alternative to Buhari, says el-Rufai

    Money Laundering ‎Charge: Judge returns Lamido’s case-file back to CJ

    Rohr: Ezenwa Sure-Bet For World Cup Squad

    No Agreement To Establish Cattle Colony In Edo — Obaseki

    Herdsmen: Imo Police, Miyetti Allah, monarchs agree on compensation

    Edo Assembly Lifts Suspension On Ex-Deputy Speaker

    Ijaw Group To Militants: Stop Damaging Oil Facilities, Engage Govt

    We’ll Not Participate In LG Polls —Edo PDP

    No inch of Urhoboland'll be ceded for cattle colony - Taiga

    CHAN: Injury Knocks Out Faleye
     

    Attached Files:

    RemmyAlex, Jan 30, 2018 at 6:59 AM
    #1



    Loading...
    Similar Threads - Nigeria Today's Newspaper
    1. Samguine
      Metro

      Herbalist sells baby for N650,000 to barren client – Punch Newspapers

      Samguine, Jan 30, 2018 at 6:42 AM, in forum: Metro News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      27
      Samguine
      Jan 30, 2018 at 6:42 AM
    2. Samguine
      Metro

      ‘Alleged killing of cows, a ploy to mask massacres’ – The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper –...

      Samguine, Jan 30, 2018 at 6:13 AM, in forum: Metro News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      20
      Samguine
      Jan 30, 2018 at 6:13 AM
    3. Samguine
      Metro

      We Will Continue Strike Action, UniAbuja Chapter Of NASU Vows – Leadership Nigeria Newspapers

      Samguine, Jan 29, 2018 at 4:42 PM, in forum: Metro News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      205
      Samguine
      Jan 29, 2018 at 4:42 PM
    4. Samguine
      Metro

      Girl, Lover Boy In Court For Dumping 3-week-old Baby – Leadership Nigeria Newspapers

      Samguine, Jan 29, 2018 at 4:42 PM, in forum: Metro News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      150
      Samguine
      Jan 29, 2018 at 4:42 PM
    5. RemmyAlex
      Metro

      Nigeria: Today's Newspaper Headlines [January 29, 2018]

      RemmyAlex, Jan 29, 2018 at 7:04 AM, in forum: Metro News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      276
      RemmyAlex
      Jan 29, 2018 at 7:04 AM
    6. Samguine
      Metro

      My Uncle Raped Me 5 Times, 12-yr-old Tells Police – Leadership Nigeria Newspapers

      Samguine, Jan 29, 2018 at 7:02 AM, in forum: Metro News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      55
      Samguine
      Jan 29, 2018 at 7:02 AM
    7. Samguine
      Metro

      NAPTIP Arrests Herbalist Who Sells Babies In Abuja – Leadership Nigeria Newspapers

      Samguine, Jan 29, 2018 at 7:02 AM, in forum: Metro News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      175
      Samguine
      Jan 29, 2018 at 7:02 AM

    Comments