Here are some selected headlines in today's newspaper, Tuesday, January 30, 2018. Headlines from Punch Buhari seeks African single market to tackle unemployment, poverty Osinbajo, Saraki, Dogara, others in honour parade for Ekwueme Reps turn back PINE chair over N45bn budget details Parley deadlocked as Reps, Fashola clash over power projects Political parties too many, may cause problems in 2019 –INEC INEC sued for alleged manipulation of Saraki’s 2015 result We received N5.1tn as subsidy payment in nine years –NNPC Power grid collapses six times in eight days FAAN begins evacuation of abandoned aircraft at Lagos airport Education: We’ll declare state of emergency in April, says FG APC to present restructuring panel report to Nigerians today Stop media comments against IGP, court cautions Misau Buhari as AU’s anti-graft champion, a joke – PDP Olujimi, aide fight union leader over elevator Med-View suspends Dubai flight operations APC crisis: Kwankwaso cancels visit to Kano, Presidency intervenes You can leave PDP, Fayose tells Adeyeye, others Participate in politics, it’s not sinful, Makinde tells Christians The Nation Dignitaries rise for Ekwueme in Abuja, Enugu Senators, Customs boss in new face-off over protocol Air Force battles Boko Haram with remotely piloted aircraft Nigeria to get private national carrier, says minister Nospetco investors get Feb date at Supreme Court NSC to importers, exporters: don’t breach palletisation policy NIMC eyes 78m for registration ICRC pledges suport for Lekki Deep Water Port project Falana decries ‘illegal repatriation’ of 12 Cameroonians 46 held as OPC men clash in Ibadan Borno govt bans vehicular movement on three highways Abia CJ’s suspension illegal, say NBA chief, activists Miyetti Allah begs Imo monarchs, farmers Guard kills, burns retired Major in Edo Cultism: Police arrest seven in Mushin Lawyer escapes from kidnappers in Aba FUTO shutdown as non-academic staff begin strike Headlines fromVanguard Ekwueme: Anambra declares Thursday work free day Benue Killings : FG opts for decisive military action to end crisis Power Generation Hits 4350MW As Epileptic Supply Persists N8.9trn Assessed As Subsidy Payment In 11 Years, PPPRA Tells Senate N120bn Bribery Allegation: FG Re-Arraigns Misau, Seeks To Tender Video Evidence 2019: No alternative to Buhari, says el-Rufai Money Laundering Charge: Judge returns Lamido’s case-file back to CJ Rohr: Ezenwa Sure-Bet For World Cup Squad No Agreement To Establish Cattle Colony In Edo — Obaseki Herdsmen: Imo Police, Miyetti Allah, monarchs agree on compensation Edo Assembly Lifts Suspension On Ex-Deputy Speaker Ijaw Group To Militants: Stop Damaging Oil Facilities, Engage Govt We’ll Not Participate In LG Polls —Edo PDP No inch of Urhoboland'll be ceded for cattle colony - Taiga CHAN: Injury Knocks Out Faleye